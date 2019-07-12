Community Calendar

Saturday, July 13th

Brownstone Steps Neighborhood BBQ Clifton Place Memorial Park & Garden, 1031-1039 Bedford Ave., 2-8pm, $15. Enjoy a day in the sun with food, music, garden tours and dinner fresh off the grill with sweet tea and Mama Deah’s peach pie. Grill masters will serve ribs, chicken, mac & cheese with bacon, peas & rice and veggies on the side. All proceeds for the upcoming theater production of Ghost Writer: An Abolitionist’s Tale by Alicia Foxworth. [Tickets at Eventbrite]

East New York Alive! Arts & Culture Symposium Arts East New York, 534 Livonia Ave., 1-4pm, FREE. “Preservation, Gentrification, Restoration” is the community discussion at this event featuring performances, two photo shows and a catered community dinner. Join panelists Quardean Lewis-Allen (Made in Brownsville), Zulmilena Then (Founder, Preserving East New York), Sarita Daftary-Steele (Senior Community Organizer, JUSTLEADERSHIPUSA) and moderator Wilfredo Florentino (Co-Founder, Rooted Theater Company). Poet & storyteller Gha’il Rhodes Benjamin tells ENY history, Marilyn Nance shows her amazing Festac ’77 (Lagos, Nigeria) photos and see historic ENY photos. Presented by TDF’s CREATENY Program in partnership with AENY.

Tuesday, July 16th

Brooklyn Honors Wingate Concert Series Wingate Park, Brooklyn Ave. bet. Rutland Rd. & Winthrop, gates open @ 6pm (line up earlier if possible), show at 7pm, FREE. Tonight’s concert features Third World, Baby Cham and Spragga Benz with a special appearance by Noah Powa. Hosted by Leon & Dahved Levy and Borough President Eric L. Adams, tonight’s concert salutes reggae icons Bob Marley, Dennis Brown and Gregory Issacs.

Saturday, July 20th

The Unforgettable Mothers of the Movement: Joseph P. Kennedy Center, 34 W. 134th St., Manhattan (enter @ 135th & Lenox Terrace), 7pm (*also Sun. at 4pm), $25, $20 seniors, students. This “Celebration in Word, Songs & Scenes” honors great Black women who stood up for our people. “One by one, they reveal their pain, their resolve and the unspoken affinity they have for each other.”

Written and directed by Michael Green, executive producer Voza Rivers, musical director Reggie Griffin, and Myrna Majors, choreographer. Featuring actresses A. Young, Carmen Jones, Diane L. Parker, Karen Armatrading, Lawrin Green, Marvel Allen, Patrice Battey, T. Favorite, Toni Seawright, Daysha Wilalins, Vanessa Shaw and Gina Coates. Tickets at Kennedy Center, 212-862-6401, Ext. 410 or at Eventbrite.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Wednesday, July 24th

Love and Basketball at Summer Movies Under the Stars Prospect Park Long Meadow North, Grand Army Plaza North (entrance at Eastern Parkway). Pre-movie fun at 6pm, DJ set at 7, screening at 8:20, FREE. This year’s series highlights women’s voices in cinema. In this classic fave two next-door neighbors in Los Angeles are pursuing their basketball careers and end up falling for each other. A DJ set by Dr. Israel before the film showcases the film’s love of R&B & hip-hop from the 80’s and 90’s.

Lalah Hathaway Sings Donny Hathaway (World Premiere) Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center, 7pm, FREE seating first-come, first-served. This concert features legendary pioneers The Last Poets, Queer pop duo The Illustrious Blacks, R&B singer Baby Rose and spirited bass-baritone Roosevelt Andre Credit with the Lappelle Choir. The show salutes Ellis Haizlip, the visionary creator of the public television show SOUL! a variety talk show featuring African American artistry, community and culture that was also a platform for political expression and the fight for social justice.

Black History Mobile Museum Elinor Bunim Monroe Film Center, 144 W. 65th St., Manhattan, 4-9pm, FREE. Founded by historian, author and collector Khalid El-Hakim, the Black History 101 Mobile Museum is an expansive collection of over 7,000 original artifacts dating from the Transatlantic Slave Trade era to modern-day hip-hop culture. Exhibited at over 400 colleges, universities, K–12 schools, corporations, libraries, conferences and cultural events, this “museum on wheels” is one of the most sought-after exhibits of its kind in America.