Thursday, July 4 thru Sun, July 7th

The 48th Annual International African Arts Festival Commodore Barry Park (Nassau & Navy Sts.), 10am-9pm daily, $5, $3 for children, prepaid passes with fast entry, seating, buffet and meet-and-greets start at $10. Featuring: Grammy-nominated reggae star Etana; Norman Connors & The Starship Orchestra (w a tribute to Aretha); Hypnotic Brass Ensemble; Ray Chew Live (from the Apollo; Charles Turner and Uptown Swing; T.K. Blue Band tribute to Randy Weston; African dance by Dinizulu Cultural Arts Institute, Kulu Mele and Asase Yaa; Nkumu Kataly Congolese music, Woza Masekela tribute band, DJs, food, fashion, drummers, kids activities, a remarkable marketplace of arts, attire, crafts, jewelry & more. For info: 718-638-6700 or www.iaafestival.org.

Saturday, July 6th

Classical Theater of Harlem presents “The Bacchae” Richard Rodgers Amphitheater, Marcus Garvey Park, 18 Mt. Morris Park, Harlem (Enter @ 124th & Fifth), Tues-Sun 8:30pm thru 7/28, FREE. Set in the modern era, Dionysus (God of wine and ecstasy) returns to his hometown to clear his mother’s name and punish the insolent city for not allowing its citizens to worship him. CTH’s modern version of the classic Greek tragedy tackles the ills of a culture obsessed with celebrity worship, social media and fear of the other, causing people to lose the ability to see the truth — that people in power are fallible…until it’s far too late.

Wednesday, July 10th

Music in the Grove: Kids Concert with Soul Fort Greene Park, DeKalb Ave. bet. Washington Park & St. Edwards Sts. (just south of the Prison Ship Martyrs Monument), 10am-11am, FREE. Grab a blanket and find a shady spot. Journey with dynamic duo Chen Lo and Asante Amin chronicling the joys of world travel adventures, cultural exploration and hope-filled affirmation, encouraging kids to build for a brighter future! Enjoy an even dose of smooth, grooving hip-hop, jazz, funk, soul and Afro-beat rhythms sure to inspire kids to show off their best dance moves and sing along for the best of times! [For info:

https://www.soulsciencelab.com]

Construction Career Opportunities Local Hiring Event Bedford Union Armory, Brooklyn Community Board 9, 890 Nostrand Ave., 12-2pm, FREE. Qualifications: Six months or more of experience in any one of the following trades – concrete, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, carpentry, masonry and welding. Wages start at $17 per hour. [For info: www.communitymailbox@bedfordcourts.com]

Thursday, July 11th

Deep River Season Finale New York Society for Ethical Culture, 2 West 64th St., Manhattan, 7:30-9pm, $25 and up. Activist orchestra The Dream Unfinished’s 2019 season, “Deep River,” focused on the intersection of climate and social justice with composers who hail from communities impacted by environmental issues. Today’s season finale provides a local and global perspective on climate change’s impact on communities of color and premieres new orchestrations of works by Trevor Weston, Zenobia Powell Perry and others. WQXR host Terrance McKnight is host.

Friday, July 12th

Aya of Yop City Tompkins Square Park E. 9th St & Ave. A, 8:30-10:30pm FREE. In this animated film based on the graphic novels, it’s the end of the 70s and 19-year-old Aya lives in Youpougon, a working-class neighborhood in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. She divides her time between school, her family and her two best friends, Adjoua and Bintou, who only think of sneaking out as soon as night falls. Things go awry when Adjoua becomes pregnant, causing the friends to try and figure out what is best for the situation. Part of the Park’s Films on the Green series. In French with English subtitles.