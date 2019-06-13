Community Calendar

Friday, June 14th

Juneteenth Awards P.S. 13 Roberto Clemente School 557 Pennsylvania Ave., 6-9pm, (doors open 5:30) FREE. The office of Council Member Inez Barron honors community contributors Victory Dance, Purelements and Arts East NY at a Juneteenth celebration with the theme, “Reparations Now!” Featuring keynote speaker Keron Alleyne and cultural dance and music performances. The program includes screenings of the short films Durban 400 and ENY African Burial Ground. Refreshments from 6-7pm.

Home Movies: Camille Billops Program Anthology Film Archives 32 Second Ave., Manhattan 7pm, $12, students & seniors $9, 12 & under $7. Sculptor, filmmaker, educator and Black culture archivist Camille Billops died on June 1st. Part of her enduring legacy is this pair of films, which will screen together. Finding Christa (1991) chronicles the aftereffects of her decision to give up her four-year-old daughter for adoption as the two reconnect. Her very first film, Suzanne, Suzanne (1982) profiles her niece’s attempts at processing a history of childhood abuse within the context of a family who seemingly let it go unchallenged.

Fourth Annual Men’s Health and Wellness Fair Brooklyn Borough Hall 209 Joralemon St., 10am-3pm, FREE. This event features free health screenings, sneaker giveaways (while supplies last), a continental breakfast, yoga and meditation and a presentation on healthy eating. There will be personal health consultations and a symposium featuring medical and mental health specialists, including a podiatrist, ophthalmologist, oncologist and more. RSVP at brooklyn-usa.org.

Saturday, June 15th

19th Annual Juneteenth Family Day Festival

Cuyler Gore Park on

Fulton St. at Greene Ave. 12-6pm. This always vibrant and celebratory event brings the community together to celebrate the 1865 end of slavery. Performances, history, traditional rhythms, Africentric fashion show, cultural market, face-painting, food and more.

Monday, June 17th

Crumbs from the Table of Joy by Lynn Nottage New Dance Studio 247 Herkimer St., 6:30-8:30pm, Pay what you wish. A coming-of-age with the backdrop of working-class Brooklyn. Earnestine’s seventeen-year-old world is turned upside down after her mother dies and her father moves her and her sister from Pensacola to Brooklyn. This memory play examines racism, feminism and the challenging nature of change. Directed by Joe Morton, it was commissioned in the ‘90s by Second Stage, as part of their program for teen audiences.

Wednesday, June 19th

Brooklyn Jazz Hall of Fame Ceremony Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation, 1368 Fulton Street, 6pm, $35. Celebrate Black Music Month and African American Freedom Day (also referred to as Juneteenth) and posthumously induct jazz master Randy Weston into the Hall of Fame. The program features the Jazzteenth Freedom Ensemble, Emmanuel Baptist Church Praise Choir and Shanto’s Drum Procession. Rising star flutist Gabrielle Garo will receive the Deacon Leroy Applin Young Lioness Award in recognition of her achievements in the jazz community. Tickets at Eventbrite.

Saturday, June 22nd

Dr. Arthur Lewis CEMOTAP Center 135-05 Rockaway Blvd., Queens 2pm, FREE Dr. Lewis speaks on “African Lifestyle Leads to African Health: How to Have A Life Free of Diabetes, Heart Disease, Hypertension and Obesity” at this CEMOTAP forum. He’ll distribute material that simplifies ways of changing one’s lifestyle and answer personal questions relating to health issues. Call 347-907-0629 to RSVP.

Stories from the Stage Marathon View at WORLD Channel website (worldchannel.org) and also livestreamed on the WORLD and Stories from the Stage Facebook pages. 24 hours: 7pm to 6:30 pm Sun. FREE. The binge-a-thon consists of true stories told by real people around widely resonating themes. Storytellers from the U.S., Poland, Zimbabwe, India, the Dominican Republic and all points in between, take up immigration, food, family, physical challenges, holidays, illness, sexuality, activism, and more.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Wednesday, July 10th

42: the Jackie Robinson Story Jackie Robinson Park 85 Bradhurst Ave., Harlem, music at 6pm, film at 8pm FREE. Imagenation Cinema presents this screening honoring the centennial of the baseball legend’s birth. In 1946, Branch Rickey (played by Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball’s notorious color barrier by signing Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman) to the team. Co-presented with the Jackie Robinson Museum and the Historic Harlem Parks. Family-friendly R&B/Soul and conscious Hip Hop by DJ Mike. Co-presented with the Jackie Robinson Museum and the Historic Harlem Parks.