Community Calendar

Thursday, May 31st

Drop-In Legal Assistance

VIDA Ofc 6-8PM 399 Tompkins Ave. FREE

Assistance with how to navigate your case in court, understanding your legal documents & finding direct legal representation for Housing, Criminal, Gen. 347-365-9332

Friday, June 1st

Movies Under the Stars: Black Panther Screening and Wakanda Fashion Show

Richard Rogers Amphitheater Marcus Garvey Park 6-10:30 FREE

T’Challa, the King of Wakanda, rises to the throne in the isolated, technologically-advanced African nation, but his claim is challenged by a vengeful outsider who was a childhood victim of T’Challa’s father’s mistake. Rated PG-13. Come early! Before this screening, in partnership with ImageNation, we’ll have a Wakanda Style Fashion Show, music, live African drumming, and more activities related to the movie.

Know Before You Go You should arrive before 6:00 p.m. to get your spot. Feel free to bring a blanket. Bottled water OK, but no glass. Space is available on a first-come first-served. Contact (212) 360-1430 or accessibility@parks.nyc.gov for more

Saturday, June 2nd

Gregory Porter & Victory (opens) Summerstage 7-10PM Gates @ 6 Central Park E. 72nd/ 5TH FREE

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Is a velvety master of jazz, soul & gospel. He’s joined here by Victory, a bright new talent with her own brand of soul and folk. www.cityparksfoundation.org

Community Bike Rides

Host: Kweli Campbell

Restoration Plaza 10:30-Noon 1368 Fulton St. FREE

Ride with Me! Restoration is gearing up for our Community Bike Rides. Join your neighbors in exploring Brooklyn by bike. This year offering 35 rides, Apr – October. www.restorationplaza.org

Sunday, June 3rd

Maa Sa Akhi : 20th Annual Recital

P.S. 249 Auditorium 3-4PM 18 Marlborough Rd. @ Caton FREE

Kids from the performing arts academy present the work of historical Black composers, along with the original composition, “I Can Too.”

P.S. 249 Auditorium 18 Marlborough Rd. at Caton Avenue When: Sunday, June 3, 4 pm How much: Free

Monday, June 4th

BPL Instrument Lending Library

Central Library 10 Grand Army Plaza

The first musical instrument lending library in NYC just in Bklyn! Borrow a violin, drum pad, keyboard, guitar, music stand, etc. musicloan@bklynlibrary.org

Tuesday, June 5th

Common : Celebrate Brooklyn

Prospect Park W @ 9th St. FREE Gates @ 6:30 (come early)

Conscious Grammy-award winning artist, composer, Hip Hop star

www.celebratebrooklyn.org

Othello directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson BORO DISTRIBUTION DAY

Clinton Hill Library 380 Washington Ave., FREE Noon-2 till tix last Get there early. A limited number of vouchers for that night’s performance are distributed in the five boroughs to make it easier for all New Yorkers to enjoy Free Shakespeare in the Park. Each person (age 5+) may receive up to two (2) tickets, while supplies last.

Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Set amid war and palace intrigue, this classic drama about a noble Black Venetian general whose marriage is sabotaged by theater’s most infamous villain Iago. www.publictheater.org

Wednesday, June 6th

Photography Exhibition: “Where I Seek, I Find Myself”

MoCADA 12 – 6,7 or 8PM 80 Hanson Place Adm. $4-$8

Exploring the concept of home through the lenses of photographers delving into the notion of home as a concept. 718-230-0492 www.mocada.org

40th Celebrate Brooklyn! Fest 6/7-8/11

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Common Grounds : Community Day

Weeksville Heritage Center Sat. June 9th 12-8PM 158 Buffalo Ave. FREE

Join us for our third annual Common Grounds community celebration! Tours, self-care sessions, live perfs & more! www.weeksvillesociety.org

Fort Greene Brooklyn : Juneteenth Arts Fest

Sat, 6/16 FREE Cuyler-Gore Park 12-6PM Fulton St & Greene Ave

Join us in celebrating the 18th annual Festival! Enjoy, as usual, music, dance, poetry, artistry fashion food, community, history! FortGreeneBrooklynJuneteenth.org

Sisters, Mothers and Queens : Art by Jimmy James Greene

Calabar Imports 6/23 4PM 2504 Frederick Douglass Blvd

See the beloved community artist’s one-man show honoring Black women from his “People of Color” series. 646-964-5062 www.calabar-imports.com

47th Annual International African Arts Festival 6/30-7/4

Commodore Barry Park Navy St (Flushing & Park)

10AM-9PM Rain or Shine Adm: $5 adult, $2 children (Sugg donation, please support)

David Rudder, Reggie Workman, Neil Clarke, Ishangi Family Dancers, Ballet Folklorico Cutumba and more! And enjoy the annual African village in BK! All things African, Caribbean, etc., live music, dance, fashion shows, hair show, martial arts, dance class, ancestor ceremony & FABULOUS marketplace!