Community Calendar

Thursday, May 31st
Othello directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson
BORO DISTRIBUTION DAY
Brooklyn Children’s Museum
145 Brooklyn Ave., FREE / Noon-2 till tix last Get there early
A limited number of vouchers for that night’s performance are distributed in the five boroughs to make it easier for all New Yorkers to enjoy Free Shakespeare in the Park. Each person (age 5+) may receive up to two (2) tickets, while supplies last.
Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson Set amid war and palace intrigue, this classic drama about a noble Black Venetian general whose marriage is sabotaged by theater’s most infamous villain Iago, www.publictheater.org
Drop-In Legal Assistance
VIDA Ofc 6-8PM 399 Tompkins Ave. FREE
Assistance with how to navigate your case in court, understanding your legal documents & finding direct legal representation for Housing, Criminal, Gen. 347-365-9332
Friday, June 1st
Movies Under the Stars: Black Panther Screening and Wakanda Fashion Show
Richard Rogers Amphitheater Marcus Garvey Park 6-10:30 FREE
T’Challa, the King of Wakanda, rises to the throne in the isolated, technologically-advanced African nation, but his claim is challenged by a vengeful outsider who was a childhood victim of T’Challa’s father’s mistake. Rated PG-13. Come early! Before this screening, in partnership with ImageNation, we’ll have a Wakanda Style Fashion Show, music, live African drumming, and more activities related to the movie.
Know Before You Go You should arrive before 6:00 p.m. to get your spot. Feel free to bring a blanket. Bottled water OK, but no glass. Space is available on a first-come first-served. Contact (212) 360-1430 or accessibility@parks.nyc.gov for more
Saturday, June 2nd
Gregory Porter & Victory (opens) Summerstage 7-10PM Gates @ 6 Central Park E. 72nd/ 5TH FREE
The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Is a velvety master of jazz, soul & gospel. He’s joined here by Victory, a bright new talent with her own brand of soul and folk. www.cityparksfoundation.org
Community Bike Rides
Host: Kweli Campbell
Restoration Plaza 10:30-Noon 1368 Fulton St. FREE
Ride with Me! Restoration is gearing up for our Community Bike Rides. Join your neighbors in exploring Brooklyn by bike. This year offering 35 rides, Apr – October. www.restorationplaza.org
Sunday, June 3rd
Maa Sa Akhi : 20th Annual Recital
P.S. 249 Auditorium 3-4PM 18 Marlborough Rd. @ Caton FREE
Kids from the performing arts academy present the work of historical Black composers, along with the original composition, “I Can Too.”
Monday, June 4th
BPL Instrument Lending Library
Central Library 10 Grand Army Plaza
The first musical instrument lending library in NYC just in Bklyn! Borrow a violin, drum pad, keyboard, guitar, music stand, etc. musicloan@bklynlibrary.org
Tuesday, June 5th
Common : Celebrate Brooklyn
Prospect Park W @ 9th St. FREE Gates @ 6:30 (come early)
Conscious Grammy-award winning artist, composer, Hip Hop star
Clinton Hill Library 380 Washington Ave., FREE Noon-2 till tix last Get there early.
Wednesday, June 6th
Photography Exhibition: “Where I Seek, I Find Myself”
MoCADA 12 – 6,7 or 8PM 80 Hanson Place Adm. $4-$8
Exploring the concept of home through the lenses of photographers delving into the notion of home as a concept. 718-230-0492 www.mocada.org
40th Celebrate Brooklyn! Fest 6/7-8/11
MARK YOUR CALENDARS
Common Grounds : Community Day
Weeksville Heritage Center Sat. June 9th 12-8PM 158 Buffalo Ave. FREE
Join us for our third annual Common Grounds community celebration! Tours, self-care sessions, live perfs & more! www.weeksvillesociety.org
Fort Greene Brooklyn : Juneteenth Arts Fest
Sat, 6/16 FREE Cuyler-Gore Park 12-6PM Fulton St & Greene Ave
Join us in celebrating the 18th annual Festival! Enjoy, as usual, music, dance, poetry, artistry fashion food, community, history! FortGreeneBrooklynJuneteenth.org
Sisters, Mothers and Queens : Art by Jimmy James Greene
Calabar Imports 6/23 4PM 2504 Frederick Douglass Blvd
See the beloved community artist’s one-man show honoring Black women from his “People of Color” series. 646-964-5062 www.calabar-imports.com
47th Annual International African Arts Festival 6/30-7/4
Commodore Barry Park Navy St (Flushing & Park)
10AM-9PM Rain or Shine Adm: $5 adult, $2 children (Sugg donation, please support)
David Rudder, Reggie Workman, Neil Clarke, Ishangi Family Dancers, Ballet Folklorico Cutumba and more! And enjoy the annual African village in BK! All things African, Caribbean, etc., live music, dance, fashion shows, hair show, martial arts, dance class, ancestor ceremony & FABULOUS marketplace!