Community Calendar

Saturday, June 8th

30th Annual Tribute to The Ancestors of The Middle Passage 17th St., Coney Island Boardwalk, Noon sharp-6pm, FREE. The People of the Sun Middle Passage Collective, Medgar Evers College Student Government and Akeem Productions once again present this day of remembrance, reflection, meditation and celebration. It honors those who died at sea during the Atlantic Slave Trade and those who dedicate their lives to the struggle of African people worldwide. Join in the Libation Ceremony and the Ancestors Roll Call tribute and celebrate with love, drumming, singing, storytelling, dancing, poetry and a procession to the water’s edge.

BEPAA Lecture Series: Ron Daniels John Henrik Clarke House, 286 Convent Ave., Manhattan, 3pm, FREE. Dr. Daniels, the host of “Vantage Point” on WBAI-FM radio, is the featured speaker this weekend at the Board of Education for People of African Ancestry’s lecture series. The scholar, social and political activist and former professor will speak on “Gentrification, Reparations & the 2020 Elections.”

KowTeff’s 2019 Juneteenth Celebration Bedford-Stuyvesant Restoration, 1386 Fulton St.,12-8pm, FREE. Enjoy Juneteenth in the heart of Brooklyn at the KowTeff dance company’s ninth annual event. Celebrated for over 150 years, Juneteenth is the oldest national commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. The day features performances by professional artists, a Health and Fitness Expo (with resources, consultations and demonstrations), a children’s dance class and recreational activities, special programming for seniors, an outdoor house party with DJ Juwandi and an African Marketplace.

Sunday, June 9th

The Fulton Art Fair “On the Fence 2019” Robert Fulton Park, Fulton St./Harriet Ross Tubman Ave. @ Schenectady, 2-6pm, FREE. Attend the historic six-day juried event that gathers local artists seeking to meet the public and promote and sell their work. The not-for-profit Fulton Art Fair organization is one of the longest-running Black art groups and events in the nation. It supports artists year-round with projects and opportunities to enhance their skills. Come out and see work by legends such as Otto Neals and by gifted newcomers as well. [Saturdays & Sundays thru 6/23]

Wednesday, June 12th

Open Archive: Augusta Savage Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Blvd., Manhattan, 1-2pm, FREE. Master sculptor Augusta Savage is celebrated with a new traveling exhibition of her work touring the country. Tammi Lawson, Curator of Art & Artifacts and other Schomburg librarians and archivists, display selected items from Augusta Savage archives, including works of art and other ephemera. Enjoy a Q&A with the collection’s curators and tour the new exhibition, “A Ballad for Harlem,” featuring two sculptures by Augusta Savage – Gamin and Lift Every Voice and Sing (The Harp). Free tickets at Eventbrite, but arrive early or they will be forfeited.

Thursday, June 13th

Tenant Organizing Workshop & Legal Clinic Brooklyn Movement Center, 375 Stuyvesant Ave., 6:30-8:30pm, FREE. Sign up for a 15-minute consultation with an experienced housing attorney from the Community Development Project. Bring all documents you have relevant to your apartment (lease, etc). Attend an interactive workshop on the nuts and bolts of forming a tenant association in your building. All Central Brooklyn tenants welcome – RSVP at Brooklyn Movement Center to help ensure enough dinner, childcare staff and seating for all.

Friday, June 14th

Naming of Dr. Yosef ben-Jochannan Way State Office Building Plaza, 125th Street & Adam Clayton Powell Blvd., Harlem, 12:30-2:30pm, FREE. December 2018 commemorated the 100th Anniversary of the birth of the iconic historian whose work changed the way that people of African descent see themselves and their place in the world. His teachings, mentorship and leadership will now be memorialized at an unveiling ceremony co-naming this portion of 125th St. in his honor.