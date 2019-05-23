Community Calendar

Friday, May 24th

DanceAfrica 2019 BAM Howard Gilman Opera House 30 Lafayette Ave., 7:30pm Tickets $25 and up. This year’s performances offer a taste of the rich culture and traditions of Rwanda, under the leadership of artistic director Abdel R. Salaam. In acknowledgement of the 25th anniversary of the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda and the undaunted national movement toward reconciliation and renewal. This year’s visiting company is the globally recognized Rwandan dance troupe Inganzo Ngari. They are joined onstage by Rwandan spoken word artist Malaika Uwamahoro, composer Michael Wimberly, percussionists Kofi Osei Williams and Frank Molloy IV, the DanceAfrica Spirit Walkers, and the RestorationArt Dance Youth Ensemble. The weekend’s activities include an art exhibition, dance workshops, an array of community events and the DanceAfrica Bazaar. See full schedule at http://bit.ly/2PEb9WU and purchase tickets at bam.org.

Saturday, May 25th

Sometimes in April BAM, 30 Lafayette Ave., 4pm, FREE. This screening is first-come-first-served seating, but arrive early, as the area will be heavily populated with DanceAfrica marketplace fans. Raoul Peck (I Am Not Your Negro) offers a soul-shaking account of the Rwandan genocide as seen through the eyes of a Hutu man (played by Idris Elba in a shattering performance) fighting to save his Tutsi wife and children as the unstoppable tide of violence encroaches. This is part of the 26th Annual New York African Film Festival, featuring dozens of films (but not free of charge) at three venues, this weekend at BAM. [For info visit bam.org]

Tuesday, May 28th

Mobile Mammography Program Brooklyn Plaza Medical Center, 102 Fort Greene Pl., 10am-4pm, FREE. Come get your annual mammogram in the mobile van. Patients are eligible if they are age 40 and over, have not had a screening in the past year, have no signs or symptoms of breast disease and are insured, underinsured or uninsured. To preregister, contact Brooklyn Plaza Medical Center’s Samantha Hackett at 718-596-9800, Ext. 224, 244 or 239. On the day of your appointment bring ID, health insurance card (if applicable) and copies of your past mammograms.

Thursday, May 30th

East New York Emergency Town Hall New Hope Family Worship Center, 817 Livonia Ave., 7pm, doors open at 6:30, FREE. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries invites residents to come and discuss “quality of life” issues in East New York. [RSVP at 718-237-2211] The venue is ADA-Accessible.

Friday, May 31st

They Are We Teachers College, 525 W. 120th St., Manhattan, 8:30pm, $13, students & seniors $11. This film tells the story of a remarkable reunion 170 years or so after a family was driven apart by the ravages of the Transatlantic Slave Trade. It follows the amazing reunion of members of a small Afro-Cuban ethnic group called Ganga-Longoba – who have retained the distinct songs and dances of their ancestors with members of the village those ancestors called home in Sierra Leone. For info call 212-864-1760. Tickets online at nyadiff.org, cash for purchases at the door.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Sunday, June 2nd

LIBATION: Official Launch of the 48TH Annual International African Arts Festival Restoration Plaza Amphitheater (Tent) 1368 Fulton St., 2-8pm, $20. This event salutes the 50th anniversary of The EAST organization and this year’s Festival theme, Ya Tond La Taaba (We Are All One) from the Mossi Nation of Burkina Faso. Julian Junior Marvin’s Wailers will headline as part of their “Message of Love’ tour, channeling the music and message of reggae legend Bob Marley, with whom Marvin played form 1977-1981. The Woza Masakela ensemble, comprised of former members of Hugh Masakela’s band will perform a set honoring the “father of South African Jazz. Also performances by The IET band, Pan Evolution Steel Band Orchestra and DJ Hard Hittin’ Harry. Tickets at Eventbrite.

Sunday, June 9th

Kids Rally for A Green New Deal 9 Prospect Park West, 9:30-10:30am, FREE. Support for the Green New Deal continues to grow but Senator Chuck Schumer has not signed on. Gather across the street from the building he calls home for an hour of fun and climate activism for kids and the grown-ups who care about them. Write notes urging him to fight for climate justice and then line up to deliver our messages. There will be jobs and activities for kids of all ages, as well as singing, crafts, bubbles and sidewalk chalk. All are welcome and needed to wrap the line around the block! For more information contact families@350Brooklyn.org.

Sunday, June 16th

Juneteenth Family Day and Umoja Events Gershwin Park @ Linden Blvd. and Vermont St., 11am-6pm, FREE. This year’s Juneteenth “Back to The Future” Festival will take a journey through the African-American experience. Juneteenth NYC originally started on Vermont St. and Jamaica Avenue in East New York. This year will feature a parade from the old location directly to the current home on Linden Blvd. and Vermont Street, 2 miles away. The Unity Parade will be guided by a steel pan band, marching band, dancers, elected officials and community members. Marches will give out balloon hearts as they walk the streets, encouraging neighbors to join them at Gershwin Park for more fun festivities.