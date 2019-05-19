Community Calendar

Saturday, May 18th

When the Children of Osun Speak The Inkwell, 1165 Bedford Ave., doors at 7pm, show @ 8:00, $15. This second annual fundraiser for the Tribute to the Ancestors of the Middle Passage at Coney Island Beach with a full lineup of performances, including those by Gail Campbell, Ras Osagyefo, Baba Ngoma Hill, Menes De Griot and the Shanto Drummers, Alexandra Jean-Joseph, Empress Poetry and others.

Sunday, May 19th

Annual Pilgrimage to the Gravesite of Malcolm X Harlem State Office Building, 125th St. & Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd – 9am to board bus to Ferncliff Cemetery in Westchester County, $9 for adults, $4 for children. Observe the 94th Birth Anniversary of Malcolm X with the Organization of Afro-American Unity, which he founded in 1964. Presented by the Malcolm X Commemoration Committee, Baba James Small and others. On its return, the committee will lead the annual shutting down of 125th St. stores, ending the day at The Shabazz Center Celebration, featuring a conversation with Daughters of the Movement and performance by entertainer and activist Ayana Gregory, daughter of the late Dick Gregory.

Herb and Wild Food Walk Prospect Park entrance at Flatbush Ave. & Empire Blvd. (near the carousel), 10am, $10. Join Tioma Allison on a morning nature walk through the park and learn how to recognize herbs and wild foods and all about their uses. Tioma, an herbalist and midwife, has been conducting these walks for many years. Participants leave with bags full of wild plants that are good for health, cooking and even making wine. To register call 917-497-3529.

Tuesday, May 21st

4th Annual Older Americans Month Celebration Brooklyn Borough Hall, 208 Joralemon St., 10am-3pm, FREE. Join Brooklyn Public Library and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams for a special event celebrating Brooklyn’s older adults. Featuring a resource fair, musical performances, swing dance and fashion showcases, opioid and naloxone training, refreshments and giveaways. For more info call 718-230-2442.

Wednesday, May 22nd

Closing Event for “Rwanda Retold:” A Multimedia Art Exhibition, Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts, 80 Hanson Pl., 7-9pm, $8 for students w/ID, and seniors 65+, $4, children under 12 free w/an adult. This special pop-up exhibition covers the 25th Anniversary of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi people. It features emerging Rwandan artist from the Envision Rwanda Media Arts Collective. Once written off as “ethnic violence” by Western media, “Rwanda Retold” centers on themes of place and identity, exploring the consequences of hate in divisive times and brings us back to our shared humanity, reminding viewers of the universal commonalities we all share. Themes of pain, healing and hope are exemplified through a diverse range of artistic mediums. Through the artists’ eyes, we see present-day Rwanda, a modern nation looking toward a bright future. For more info call 718-230-0492.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Tuesday, June 4th

Food for the Soul Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St., 6:30pm, $10. Food fuels more than our physical bodies, it feeds our identities and is an essential ingredient in cultivating community. Join us for an exploration of Black culinary culture as Michael Twitty, author of The Cooking Gene: A Journey through African-American Culinary History in the Old South and Chef Therese Nelson of Black Culinary History examine and pay homage to the collective legacy of African, African-American and African Diasporic food. Tickets at brooklynhistory.org/publicprograms.

Saturday, June 8th

Free Rain Barrel Giveaway Brower Park, Brooklyn Ave. bet. St. Marks & Park Place, 11am-1pm, FREE. Councilman Robert Cornegy brings back this conservation-friendly event that distributes 60-gallon rain barrels to homeowners. They are easy to install, connect directly to a downspout to capture water from the roof and help to lessen local sewer overflows. Use the water for lawns and gardens, washing cars and other outdoor chores, saving you money on your water bill. [RSVP at 718-919-0740 by 6/5]