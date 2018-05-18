Community Calendar

Thursday, May 17th

BlackTech Weekend Presented by Etsy, supported by Barclays – Brooklyn and Manhattan locations

6PM Thurs – 7PM Sat, May 19th Starting at $15

BlackTech Weekend is coming to NYC to connect with Black innovators, entrepreneurs and investors in tech, media and more! Among the presentations are: “The New Way In: Hybrid Roles at Tech Companies;” Building Your Career at Etsy;” “Sun, Sea and Innovation: the Caribbean Diaspora in Tech.” and many more. The weekend’s A- presenters from across the nation and offer networking opportunities and Etsy aims to hire 35 attendees.

Nerdy Thursdays

Design Night – Weeksville Heritage Center 5 -11PM

158 Buffalo Ave. Sugg donation $10

A “Preserving Black Spaces” panel will challenge perspectives (architectural, community engagement, education, design) on preserving Black spaces – from historic and institutional, to ephemeral, to social. The evening opens with mingling, then the discussion, an Amahle Society Screening of the film, Quilombo, and a Walking Tour hosted by NYCxDESIGN Edition

Friday, May 18th

Dancewave Showcase Kumble Theater at LIU Brooklyn

The 18th – Sun, May 20th /matinee & evening

1 University Plaza, Flatbush Ave. nr Willoughby St. BK

Tickets start at $10 & $15

Dancewave celebrates the young artists in its Company Program with special guests and School Program dancers. Featuring works by Camille A. Brown, Mike Esperanza, Jamal Jackson and Urban Bush Women.

718-488-1624 http://www.dancewave.org/

Last Day to Register for Mayor’s Cup – NY Junior Tennis League Tournament

Carey Leeds Center for Tennis and Learning

Bronx, NY June 1st – 9th Registration is free

Scores will be entered into Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) for elementary, middle school and varsity tournaments.

347-417-8100 http://www.nyjtl.org/events/mayors-cup/

Saturday, May 19th

Pilgrimage to the Grave of El Hajj Malik El Shabazz – 125th St & ACP Blvd. Manh 9:30AM

Free transportation

The Organization of African-American Unity, under the leadership of Professor James Small and the Sons of Africa invite the community to join their 53rd Annual Pilgrimage to the gravesite of our ancestor in celebration of his 93rd birthday. Ferncliff Cemetery in Ardsley, N.Y

Happy Birthday Malcolm & Lorraine! – Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture 6:30-9:30 PM, 515 Malcolm X Blvd. at 135th St. Manh $10 Adm

The Schomburg Center celebrates the 18th Annual Commemoration of the Birthday of Malcolm X. This year, partnering with Changing Perceptions Theater, a new generation of Black playwrights interpreting portions of speeches, interviews and letters by the two celebrate their birthdays.

eventbrite.com/e/18th-annual-malcolm-x-birthday-commemoration-tickets

RestorationArt Community Day – Living Your Best Life / Pre-Opening of BAM’s Dance Africa

Restoration Plaza 10AM – 3PM

1368 Fulton St. Free/Open to Public

This year’s theme is “Living Your Best Life,” with artisans, healthy-living vendors, dance classes, music, yoga and performances by RestoratonART’s Youth Arts Academy. The DanceAfrica Council of Elders will pay homage to the ancestors with a procession. All are welcomed to participate.

718-636-6900 RestorationArt.org

The ME in WE First Annual Youth Fair – P.S. 316 10AM – 2PM

750 Classon Ave. Free/Open to Public

The Youth Education Committee of Community Board 8 presents a program dedicated to informing and supporting young people. Topics covered will include: 10 Things EVERY Youth Should Know; Financial Literacy; Job/Career Readiness; Civic Education and Culinary Arts;

718-467-5574 www.brooklyncb8.org

It’s My Park Day – Lookout Hill, Prospect Park 10AM -1PM Free/Open to Public

Join Prospect Park Alliance and REI to care for your Park! Volunteer during It’s My Park Day, and participate in a citywide effort to care for our green spaces. Here at Prospect Park we’ll focus our efforts on Lookout Hill with some cleaning, path maintenance and woodland restoration.

718-965-8951 www.prospectpark.org

2018 Women of Weeksville Luncheon – Weeksville Heritage Center 12:30 PM, 158 Buffalo Ave, Adm free

Thanks to the generous support of our sponsor Federal Home Loan Bank, we’re pleased to invite you to join us for this free luncheon celebration and consider a donation to sustain Weeksville Heritage. This year’s honorees are: Representative Yvette Clarke, (The Dr. Joan Maynard Award); Brooklyn philanthropic collective ALLINBKLYN (The Dr. Susan Smith McKinney-Steward Award) and Kimberly Drew, arts activist and social media manager at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

(The Maritcha Rémond Lyons Award).

Sunday, May 20th

Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke Invites You to an Endorsement Rally – Brooklyn Museum 2PM 200 Eastern Parkway

Admission Free http://bit.ly/endorsementrally2018

Celebrating Sonny Abubadika Carson – Community Room 1-9PM

305 Decatur St. at Stuyvesant Adm Free

The Sonny Abubadika Carson Tenant’s Association celebrates the birthday of its founder and leader w/ rotating screenings, starting at 1pm, of The Education of Sonny Carson and The Returning of the Bones. Included is a statement from Sundiata Acoli, free food at 3pm, and free cake and ice cream all day.

Monday, May 21st

Learning Through Art – Solomon r. Guggenheim Museum 10AM-5PM

1071 Fifth Ave. Manh Free w gen. adm: Adults $25 Kids 3-12 free

A Year with Children 2018, now in its 47th year, showcases select art by Grades 2-6, through six from 11 public schools. who participated in LTA during the 2017–18 school year. More than 100 imaginative collages, drawings, found objects, installations, paintings, sculpture, and prints.

212-423-3500 www.guggenheim.org

Tuesday, May 22nd

Premiere of The Great American Read – An 8-Week PBS Series, Tuesdays at 8PM

The Great American Read, an eight-part series celebrates the power of reading, through the prism of America’s 100 best-loved novels (chosen in a national survey). It investigates how and why writers create their fictional worlds, how we as readers are affected. The series features entertaining documentary segments and host Meredith Vieira conducts compelling interviews. Local publisher African Voices magazine publisher Carolyn Butts will discuss a novel in one episode.

Wednesday, May 23rd

Free Legal Resource Workshop – Employees and Job Applicants: Know Your Rights, Legal Hand 6PM 250 Kingston Ave. BK Free/Open to All

This week’s workshop will cover: minimum wage, salary history, tips, getting paid in cash, immigration status, criminal records and working overtime. RSVP at 718-619-4248 http://www.legalhand.org/

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

FREE SUMMER CONCERTS

40th Celebrate Brooklyn Fest 6/7-8/11 Prospect Park West at 9th St.

One of the city’s best free concert series returns! This season opens with Common and rolls out with Robert Glasper, Toshi Reagon, Branford Marsalis, Ruthie Foster, Tarrus Riley, Gary Clark, Jr., and more.

https://www.bricartsmedia.org/events-performances/bric-celebrate-brooklyn-festival

BAM R&B Festival at MetroTech 6/7-8/9 MetroTech Commons

Jay, Myrtle & Flatbush, Thursdays at noon

This 20 year-old lunchtime series has lots of loyal fans. This year’s lineup includes Bernard Purdie, Vivian Green, Terri Lynne Carrington, Savion Glover, Terence Blanchard, PJ Morton, Marcus Miller and more.

https://www.bam.org/music/2018/r-and-b-festival-at-metrotech

City Park’s SUMMERSTAGE 6/2-9/27

Central Park, E. 72nd & 5th Ave. and Citywide

Presenting over 100 shows in 18 parks across the five boroughs, Summerstage is the largest concert series. Femi Kuti, Gregory Porter, Rhiannon Giddens, Big Daddy Kane, Kool & the Gang, Melba Moore, Raheem Devaughn, Jazzmeia Horn, Oshun, Talib Kweli, Melanie Fiona, Third World, Barringotn Levy & more.

https://cityparksfoundation.org/summerstage/

Lincoln Center Out of Doors 7/24-8/12

66th St. and Bway Manh

Featuring music, dance, theater and great programming for kids. This year: Raphael Sasdiq, RZA, The Dance Theater of Harlem, DJ Rekha, Sun Ra Arkestra, Bobby Sanabria’s “West Side Story Reimagined,” and more.

http://www.lincolncenter.org/out-of-doors