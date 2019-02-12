Community Calendar

Friday, February 8th

Live from Lincoln Center presents Pipeline PBS, 9pm.

Dominique Morisseau’s riveting and critically acclaimed play follows Nya, an inner-city teacher desperate to save her son after he gets in trouble at school and is at risk of being pulled away forever. It airs Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Deadline for Submissions – 50IN50: #50WOMEN Time again for “50in50: Letters to Our Daughters” with founding partner Frank Silvera Writers’ Workshop. For the third year, MacArthur “Genius” Dominique Morisseau’s curatorial statement calls women from all walks of life to tell their stories. She says, “As women writers, I want you to consider the world you inherited and the one you’d like to create. Consider the many lessons that you’ve learned and the ones you wish you’d learned. What will you leave behind for the daughters of tomorrow?” A diverse group of 50 stories will be selected to be read by a renowned collective of women actors in Brooklyn, Readings will take place in March. Send your entry to https://tinyurl.com/y82rrndt .

Saturday, February 9th

3rd Annual Black Lives Matter Teen Conference & Open Mic Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Blvd., 10am-4pm, (Reg. begins @ 9) FREE. Young people 11-18 from across the Tri-State area will celebrate and affirm their voices, build community, and provide today and tomorrow’s leaders with the tools and knowledge to responsibly make the world a better place. The day includes activist teach-ins, youth-led panel discussions, teen performances, interactive arts and media workshops, and a Teen Night Open Mic. Workshops are first-come, first-seated. Note: Open mic and after-party 6-9:00PM, open to ages 14-18, with parents asked to refrain from attending.

Weeksville Weekends: Healing & Self-Determination through 4MX Weeksville Heritage Canter, 158 Buffalo Ave., 11:45am-6pm, FREE

Sunday, February 10th

Heart Healthy Sunday Brown Memorial Baptist Church, 484 Washington Ave. after the 8am and 11am services. FREE. The public is invited to enjoy free fellowship following worship services and heart health screenings. Services presided over by Rev. Clinton Miller and the Angels of Transformation Dancers will perform. Red attire is strongly encouragd.

“Reflections of Weusi II” Opening Reception Dorsey Art Gallery 553 Rogers Ave., 3pm, FREE. A historic exhibition! The Weusi Artists Collective has been at the vanguard of the cultural Black Arts Movement in NYC since 1965. Come and see the beautiful and powerful art by original and longtime members Otto Neals, Emmett Wigglesworth, Karl McIntosh, Dindga McCannon, MLJ Johnson, Robert Daniels, Che Baraka and others. For info call 718-771-3803.

Monday, February 11th

Between the Lines: A Bold Word by Jodi Paterson Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Blvd. 6;30-8:30, FREE. Entrepreneur and activist Jodie Patterson discusses her new memoir with Tiq Milan, a media advocate and a leading voice for transgender equality. Patterson explores identity, gender, race, and authenticity to tell her family’s history and transformation. She is inspired by her transgender son and by her children, who act as a vehicle for growth and acceptance of her diverse family. We also learn of her experiences as a wife, mother, and, eventually, LGBTQI advocate.

7-9pm, FREE. Meet Fort Greene Entrepreneurs Fort Greene Association 85 So. Oxford St., Engage with members of Fort Greene Soloists on topics including The Business of Being in Business, Partnering as an Entrepreneur, Motivation & Loneliness, Networking for Entrepreneurs, The Big Leap: Transitional Pivot, and Working Full time with a Side Hustle. Presenters include: Carol Thomas of Just Because Hair Salon, ChiSum Ngal of Coffee Project NY, Amy Bennett of Greene Grape Provisions, Tanea Flanders of Design You Coaching and Ursula Hegewisch of Lindner’s Cidery. No RSVP required. Have any questions answered at Info@HistoricFortGreene.org

Tuesday, February 12th

Styles of Resistance: From the Corner to the Catwalk MoCADA Museum, 80 Hanson Place, 12-5, $5. Whether breaking barriers to unwelcoming sectors, creating new economies to provide opportunity en masse, building political platforms to rise up and be heard, or all of the above, Black people have always made something out of nothing as a means of survival, including style. Through the use of paintings, audio-visual presentations, and photography, along with clothing and accessories designed by fashion trailblazers of color, Styles of Resistance walks through four decades of streetwear: 70’s and 80’s, 90’s, 2000’s and present day. Through 2/25

Summer Program Resource Fair Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St., Community Room, 6-8pm, FREE. Enjoy your summer options, meet summer camp representatives, and learn from the experts about day and sleep-away opportunities. The time is now to get information and sign up. For more information contact Elena Romero at 917-554-3764.

Wednesday, February 13th

Black History Month with Tammy Hall Kings Bay Library 3650 Nostrand Ave., 10:30-11:30am, FREE. Tales of Black Heritage from Around the World is a fantastic literary journey of stories from the African Diaspora. Storyteller Tammy Hall will lead you to many lands in Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas with wit and wisdom. Please join us as we celebrate Black History Month with unforgettable tales told by a master.

Thursday, February 14th

Talib Kweli: A Love Note to Brooklyn and NIKO IS BRIC House Ballroom, 647 Fulton St., 8pm, doors & DJ set at 7, $20, general adm, standing. The legendary MC celebrates hometown love on Valentine’s Day. One of the most lyrically gifted, socially aware and politically insightful rappers to emerge in the last 20 years., the Brooklyn-born MC crafts captivating stories and shows the ability to rhyme over virtually any type of instrumental. His special guest is k’valentine. Brazilian lyricist and Kweli protégé NIKO IS will open with tracks from his highly anticipated debut album UNIKO. Tickets at Eventbrite

Salsa Party Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, 6-9:30pm, FREE. Have fun on Valentine’s Day with a free event! The BMA’s season of salsa continues with an evening hosted by Balmir Latin Dance Studio. Start the evening with a class led by professional dancers at 6 pm, followed by live music, social dancing, and performances by Brooklyn’s best Latin dance teams.

Friday, February 15th

Harlem Fine Arts Show 2019 Riverside Church, 91 Claremont Ave., Manhattan, 9am -11pm, Tickets start at $20. This is the first full day of the 19-year-old Black art staple, the largest traveling African Diasporic art show in the U.S. The day starts with youth empowerment and closes with a VIP dinner, exhibition and sale celebrating African Americans in the medical field. The HFAS attracts more than 80,000 vendors to its venues, including those in Martha’s Vineyard, in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Chicago, etc. Attendees include collectors, art enthusiasts, educators, students, and professionals. Visit the show’s website at www.HFAS.org for the schedule. Tickets at Eventbrite.

Saturday, February 16th

Book Talk – Lose Your Mother: A Journey Along the Atlantic Slave Route Countee Cullen Branch Library, 104 W. 136th St., 12-2pm, FREE. Join the Schomburg Center Reading Circle and Countee Cullen Library for a discussion on Saidiya Hartman’s critically important book. This is the first in the Reading Slavery series selected by Dr. Michelle Commander, Associate Director and Curator of the The Lapidus Center for the Historical Analysis of Transatlantic Slavery. Discuss with Dr. Commander the book’s themes and topics, and what intrigued you.

Books are available for purchase in the Schomburg Shop and can be checked out at your local NYPL branch.

Monday, February 18th

Say It Loud. This PBS Digital Studios series stream in February on YouTube and Facebook Watch. Hosted by YouTube sensations Evelyn Ngugi and Azie Dungey, the show, part cultural critique, part talk show and part history lesson, explores Black American culture and its impact on broader communities and trends. PBS expects viewers to find it funny, authentic and enlightening.

Tuesday, February 19th

BLACK: Brilliance & Resistance MoCADA 80 Hanson Place, 12-5pm, $5. MoCADA presents its 13th annual student artist exhibition. Organized in the spirit of the Black Lives Matter movement over 50 student artists from five Brooklyn schools created works of art grounded in their individual and collective BLACK experiences. The exhibit features a wide assortment of work raging from but not limited to: Images & Words, Original prints, Painted Poetry, Photography, and Architecture & Design. Students have the opportunity to connect with prominent Black Lives Matter figures and learn techniques for reclaiming their communities. The public is invited to celebrate the creative power of young Black artists in Brooklyn! Through May.

Notice of Property Value Public Sessions Brooklyn Borough hall Community Room, 209 Joralemon St., 5-7pm, FREE. At this event you can: consult with the New York City Department of Finance or the New York City Tax Commission to discuss your property. Ask questions about your property’s assessed and market values and learn how to dispute an assessed value. Learn how to get your property description changed, (number of units, square footage, etc.). Learn about exemptions and how to apply for them. RSVP at 718-802-3700. Borough Hall is ADA accessible and breastfeeding friendly.

Wednesday, February 20th

MYBASE Paid Internships for Brooklyn Young Adults MYBASE Youth Opportunity Center, 456A Nostrand Ave. or 460 Nostrand Ave., 10am-5pm, FREE. Young adults age16-24 who are unemployed and not in school are eligible to apply for paid internships in the areas of childcare, maintenance, retail, office management, hospitality, food industry, marketing, social media and more. Must be committed to working to gain new job skills. Complete an application at the MYBSE office and make sure to bring a picture ID, Social Security card, birth certificate and proof of address. For more info call 718-636-7596.

Thursday, February 21st

American Songbook: Vuyo Sotashe David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center, 61 W. 62nd St., 7:30-8:30pm, FREE. This gifted young South African singer/songwriter moved to NYC in 2013 and quickly made his mark, earning a Fulbright Scholarship, finalist position in several international competitions, and collaborating with Dee Dee Bridgewater, Michael Mwenso, Brianna Thomas, Elio Villafranca, the cabaret persona Jomama Jones, etc. Seating is first-come, first-served basis.

Friday, February 22nd

Garrett’s Gift Brownsville Neighborhood Health Action Center, 259 Bristol St., 5-7:30pm, FREE. This lovely animated film, lifted from the pages of the colorful book by the same name, tells the story of the childhood of Garrett Morgan, inventor of the gas mask, an improved traffic light and more. Come together to discuss the cultural impact of films such as these and learn about others in the series of screenings. Light snacks will be provided.

Charley Pride: I’m Just Me PBS, 9pm. This documentary examines the life of the country singer — a man who grew up in segregated Mississippi and went on to become a celebrated artist in a genre noticeably absent of African-American performers.

Saturday, February 23rd

Destination Bed-Stuy: Art, Hip-Hop & Murals Seven Marcus Garvey Blvd., 1-4pm, FREE and open to the public. Explore the history of graffiti art and its acceptance into the world of mural painting while meeting some of the medium’s artists, curators and cultural enthusiasts. The day will include panel discussions, an art exhibition, on-site mural creation, live DJ music, performances, and a meet and greet with Albert Diaz subway graffiti artist and author of “SAMO… Since 1978…” collection of stories inspired by Diaz and legendary artists Jean-Michael Basquiat friendship.

Studio Salon: Looking for Lorraine with Imani Perry The Studio Museum in Harlem, 144 W. 125th St., 2-4pm, FREE. Join author Imani Perry for a discussion and interactive workshop inspired by her book “Looking for Lorraine: The Radiant and Radical Life of Lorraine Hansberry,” a New York Times Notable book of 2018. In it, she paints an empathetic portrait of an artist who lived in a community of thinkers working at the intersections of art and activism throughout New York City. An informal Q&A will follow.

Green Earth Poets Café Black History Month Workshop & Poetry Slam The Brownsville Heritage House, 581 Mother Gaston Blvd., 6-10pm, $5 donation. The Slam grand prize grand winner at this event will go home with $100. Join workshop teacher and host Definition for a fun-filled evening. Also featuring musical guest Dizzy SenSe and featured guest poet Mecca Verdell from Baltimore. Workshop 6-7, slam 7-10. RSVP at Eventbrite required.

BRIC Family Workshop: DIY Printmaking on Totes BRIC House Stoop, 647 Fulton St., Practice screen-printing, stamping, and relief printing to design your very own tote bag that you can show off and use every day. Best for ages 7 and up.

Sunday, February 24th

TFBWL Discussion: Eloquent Rage EFA Project Space, 323 W. 39th St, 2nd fl., Manhattan, 12-5pm, FREE. Author Dr. Brittany Cooper will join the conversation at 2pm at this February edition of The Free Black Women’s Library. As usual guests are invited to bring a book by a Black woman to trade with the library and leave with a book that someone else traded.

Monday, February 25th

Summer Internship Program Office of the City Comptroller Students are invited to apply for a diverse array of work areas within the Comptroller’s Office summer internships program, including, but not limited to: Accountancy, Administration, Asset Management, Audit, Budget, Contract Administration, Engineering, General Counsel, Information Systems & Technology, Labor Law, Law & Adjustment, Public Affairs, Public Policy, and the Press Office. Hiring needs for each bureau vary by year. Visit Overview of the Office for a detailed description of each bureau’s responsibilities. Candidates selected in the first phase, will interview with multiple Bureaus selected for them. All interns must be registered in an undergrad or graduate degree program for Fall 2019 semester and apply by March 8th. Undergraduate interns receive $13-$15.50 an hour, based on college-year level. Graduate and Law students $16- $23. All interns work a 28-hour week from 6/10 – 8/8. Apply until https://comptroller.nyc.gov/jobs/summer-internship-program

Tuesday, February 26th

Harlem Needle Arts Exhibition Manhattan Borough President’s Office, 1 Centre St, 19th Fl, So. Call for hours. FREE. Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer announced the opening of a new exhibit curated by cultural art institute Harlem Needle Arts in her office’s Maggi Peyton Gallery. Using thread and textile, the exhibit’s artists unpack the diversity of African American culture and honor the Black experience in the U.S. and abroad. Their quilting applies rich geometric patterns and embellishments to elevate the art form and create imaginative pieces. Till 3/22.

Thursday, February 28th

Body and Soul with Original Live Score by DJ Spooky. Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, 7pm, $16 (includes gen admission). Enjoy what’s certain to be an ingenious genius pairing of music with Oscar Micheaux’s 1925 classic silent movie starring the icon Paul Robeson in his screen debut. He plays both an escaped convict masquerading as a minister and his twin brother, who is a model citizen. A rare work in cinematic history, Body and Soul boasts biting social commentary on issues of race and gender that went unaddressed by Hollywood for decades, and that still resonate today. After the screening, participate in a Q&A with Spooky.