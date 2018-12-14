Community Calendar

Friday, December 14th

ChoreoQuest: Studio ShowcaseRestorationArt New Dance Studio, 247 Herkimer St., 7:30-8:30PM, FREE. ChoreoQuest 2018 resident choreographers share visceral, thought-provoking dance theater that investigates how we “RE.” REgenerate, REtrace, REfurbish, REdefine, REtype and REpurpose ourselves towards restorative relationships. Featuring work by: nathantrice/RITUALS dance theater, Johnnie Cruise Mercer/TheREDprojectNYC, Sekou McMiller Dance Co. and NonaLee Dance Theater. Guests are invited to remain for post-performance wine & music until 10:30PM. Tickets at Eventbrite.

Home for the Holidays 126 Felix St., 6:30PM, $15.Kids from Brooklyn Music School sing holiday songs of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. Recommended for families. Info at 718-638-5660.

Saturday, December 15th

Christmas Gospel Concert, Christ Fellowship Baptist Church, 11 Sumpter St., 6PM, FREE. The 81stPrecinct Council presents a Christmas celebration featuring various church choirs in the Bedford-Stuyvesant community. Performances include the Rehoboth Choir, the Pleasant Grove Choir and a special presentation by the Guardians Choir. Also enjoy singing clergy members Bishop Gerald C. Seabrooks, Bishop Albert L. Jamison, Sr. and the internationally recognized Pastor George Colon.

Fourth Annual National Day of Healing St. Francis College, 180 Remsen St., Maroney Theate. 11AM-1PM FREE. Join in five seconds of silence at 12 noon (EST) to send the message, “You Are Not Alone” to those dreading the holidays despite the Christmas music and TV ads prompting “good cheer.” The loneliness, separation or loss many people feel while others are celebrating, can be acute, and traumatic memories overwhelming. But we all can send and receive support. Enjoy some music, mingling, inspiring words and light refreshment as well. Space is limited, so only those with confirmed RSVPs will be admitted. Or observe where you are as people across the nation will do and tune in if you can, starting at 11AM, to the live feed at thenationaldayofhealing.com.

Made in Harlem: Harlem Theatre, Maysles Cinema, 343 Malcolm X Blvd., 7:30-10:30PM, $10. Harlem 1968. The hope of the Black nation has been assassinated. But Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy takes center stage at Harlem’s New Lafayette Theatre, where filmmaker Klaus Wildenhahn follows members as they rehearse scenes, conduct acting exercises and run politically radical workshops for the community. Presented by Maysles Cinema and The Luminal Theater, the film (97 mins.) features interviews with Bobby Seale, Ed Bullins, etc. Q & A with two actors follows. Tickets at Eventbrite.

Sunday, December 16th

Little Caribbean Food Pop-Up,Caribbeing, Parkside and Ocean Aves., 1-5PM, FREE. The annual holiday pop-up shop hosted by Caribbeing — the Caribbean cultural center housed in a bright yellow shipping container offers guests a chance to try out and purchase imported and locally made food products from Trinidad and Tobago, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, along with Brooklyn-made island-inspired merchandise. Thetheme this week centers on foods aiding mental and physical health, but also a variety of products such as jerk seasoning, spice rubs, sweet snacks and drinks.

New York Transit Museum Discovery Room for Tots, Boerum Place at Schermerhorn St., 11:30AM and 3:30PM, FREE with museum admission (Adults $10, Seniors and Children 2-17, $5). We’re opening up the Education Center to our youngest fans to explore our favorite puzzles, books, toys and building materials! For ages 2 –5. For info call 718-964-1600.

Tuesday, December 18th

Alzheimer’s Support Group for Adult Children,Alzheimer’s Association, 60 East 42nd St., 6PM, FREE. Caregiver support groups at the Alzheimer’s Association are a safe place for family and friends of someone with dementia. They offer an opportunity to develop a support system, exchange practical information on caregiving, learn about resources and talk through issues and ways of coping. Pre-registration is required by calling the 24/7 multilingual Helpline: 800.272.3900.

Wednesday, December 19th

Creative Time Open Call: Share Your Dream Project.NYC-based artists of all ages are invited to submit proposals for a new public project. Creative Time is seeking original and exciting ideas with the potential to spark public dialogue and address timely issues. This is an opportunity for emerging artists to experiment in the public realm and realize their dreams. Applications due on Jan. 18th, 11:59PM at submittable.com.

Thursday, December 20th

VIDA Annual Holiday Party at Restoration Plaza,1360 Fulton Street., 5-9PM, FREE. Bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Children of Promise NYC and celebrate the holiday season with Vanguard Independent Democratic Association. RSVP to VIDA President Henry Butler at vanguard.democrats@gmail.com.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Saturday, December 29th

Kwanzaa Fest BK 2018 National Sawdust, 80 N. 6thSt., 7PM (doors at 6), $20. The Kwanzaa Fest BK goal is “to create a safe space for millennial people of color. A place where you can be proud of your heritage, engage in your community and still have a great time. Kwanzaa Fest BK is a “party for a purpose.” The event brings a modern approach to celebrating the festival of Kwanzaa and its principles, featuring an art exhibit, film screening, musical performances and an after-party. Tickets at Eventbrite.

Higher Education Committee “Out of Africa:” A Kwanzaa Celebration, 276 Fenimore St., 3-9PM, FREE. Learn about the history, customs and traditions of Kwanzaa. There will be arts and crafts, dancers, poets, a fashion show, drummers, African and Caribbean food, raffle prizes, face painting, an African marketplace and more. A family-friendly cultural event.

Monday, December 31st

New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2019, Prospect Park atGrand Army Plaza, 10:30PM-12:30AM, FREE. The Office of the Brooklyn Borough President and One Brooklyn Fund, Inc. will once again host Brooklynites and Brooklyn fans with fireworks and live entertainment as the countdown begins to the New Year. Dress warm and bring your warm spirit to sing, dance and celebrate with your neighbors.