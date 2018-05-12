Community Calendar

Sat, May 12th

“I LOVE ???”

Bailey’s Café 2 PM to 5 PM

324 Malcolm X BLVD. BK

Adm: FREE

The Fulton Art Fair presents a show of art work centered around the theme “I LOVE ???” Featuring Brooklyn artists we know and love with some lovely surprises!

Ahmed Abdullah’s Diaspora

Sistas’ Place

456 Nostrand Avenue, BK (corner of Jefferson)

Two sets 9 & 10:30 pm,

$20 with advance reservation –

Sistas’ Place, where Jazz: A Music of the Spirit Lives and Culture is our Weapon, continues its 22nd season with the music of Resistance, Resilience, and Resurgence. Our Music Director and extraordinary trumpeter, Ahmed Abdullah, performs a very special show with his phenomenal band, Diaspora, featuring saxophonist Don Chapman, pianist/vocalist Donald Smith, bassist Radu Ben Judah, drummer Ronnie Burrage and vocalist/poet Monique Ngozi Nri. Call 718-398-1766 for reservations.

StoryCorps Recording Day: Motherhood

Weeksville Heritage Center

158 Buffalo Avenue, BK

11-6PM Adm Free, RSVP

Share and record memories in honor of Mother’s Day! StoryCorps, a national oral history organization, partners with Weeksville Heritage Center to preserve community stories. Converse with parents, siblings, children (18+) or friends for 40 uninterrupted minutes. StoryCorps will record your conversation, and with your permission, archive it at the Library of Congress for future generations. You and your interview partner will be provided with a copy as well. Contact Obden Mondesir (Obden@weeksvillesociety.org) to schedule. Space is very limited.

Weeksville Weekend: Hella Fit

Noon – 6:00 PM

Work your body from the inside out at as our friends The Z Twins and Grillz & Granola return for free workout classes. Looking for ways to clean your diet? Hightops & Heels will be helping us all transition our kitchens. Wind down at the end of the day with a family-style yoga session. We’re getting hella fit!

SCHEDULE:

1:00PM Trap Aerobics

2:15PM Zumba

3:15PM Soul Line Dancing

4:00PM DanceAfrica at Weeksville in collaboration with BAM

5:00PM Family Yoga on the lawn

Tours of Historic Hunterfly Houses every hour on the hour

2pm – 4pm

May 13th – May 28th

The 25th Annual New York African Film Festival (NYAFF)

Featuring more than 70 film titles from 25 countries at Film Society of Lincoln Center, Maysles Cinema, and the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Beyond screenings, the program includes conversations with filmmakers and artists, panel discussions, an art exhibit, and additional events around the city. http://www.africanfilmny.org/aff2018/schedule/

May 14th

Art and Activism: Personal Journey, 4 PM

Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center, Amphitheater

144 W 65th St , Manh

This year’s NYAFF Town Hall is, “Art & Activism: Personal Journeys.” A panel discussion features artists Oroma Elewa, Shayna Mchale, aka Junglepussy and Onyedika Chuke, moderated by Shirine Saad

Wed., May 16th

Women of Weeksville Gather

Weeksville Heritage Center

158 Buffalo Avenue, BK

7-9PM

An intergenerational conversation in honor of the women that have come before us, who we are today, and the ones yet to be born. Moderated by Monica Montgomery Nyathi, Strategic Director of Museum Hue, join us for an evening of celebrating our wins, calling upon our ancestral mothers, healing, and good ol’ fashioned girl talk. Special guests include Amber Finney and Jeannell Anthony of Brown Girl Alchemy, Kristen McCallum of Safeword Society, and Chanel L. Porchia-Albert of Ancient Song Doula Services. Adm is FREE RSVP @

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-of-weeksville-gather-tickets-45048468181?aff=erelexpmlt

May 19th

When the Children of Osun Speak

The Inkwell

1165 Bedford Avenue BK

Doors open at 7. Showtime at 8 PM

Donation $10

The People of The Sun Tribute to the Ancestors of the Middle Passage Community Organization fundraiser for the 29th Annual Tribute to the Ancestors.It will be observed the second Sat in June, 16th St. Coney Island Boardwalk .Join us and an awesome showcase of talented poets, singers, dancers and drummer, all coming through to uplift and inspire you. For information call 347-403-8897.

May 20th

Malcolm X Black Unity Awards

Bed-Stuy Restoration Plaza

IAAF office, Suite 401

3-5PM

Sugg $10 minimum donation

The New York Chapter of the National Association of Kawaida Organizations (NAKO) in conjunction with the International African Arts Festival (IAAFestival) hosts the 49th Malcolm X Black Unity Awards program. One of this year’s awardees is Dr. Julius Garvey, cardiothoracic/vascular surgeon and Clinical Associate Professor of

Surgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He’s done medical missions in Haiti, Senegal, South Sudan and Jamaica, to name a few. He is the son of the Honorable Marcus Mosiah Garvey, founder of the United Negro Improvement Association (UNIA).

Also being honored is Sister Maisha Ongoza, MSW, M.ED, chair of the Philadelphia Chapter of NAKO, Social Activist, Social Worker and an accomplished wood artisan who is an artistic developer of a Kinara (Candle Holder) Workshop.

The program opens with a film on Malcolm’s life. Awardees will speak to his message for our time and his influence on their lives. For info (718) 789-3264 or (718) 638-6700. Or contact nakoinfogroup@yahoo.com , www.festival.org or info@festival.org

Friday, May 25th

“Shoulders” short film screening and Q&A

Pratt Institute Writing Center and Community Space

424 Classon Avenue, BK

Doors open at 7

Join us for a private soft-premiere screening of Shoulders. Written and directed by Chanel Dupree, this short is a story of sisterhood created through love and shared trauma, exhibiting the urgency of Black girl friendship today. Shoulders was created by a full Black Woman cast and crew. This screening includes a Q/A with creator Chanel Dupree as well as other cast & crew. Refreshments served. MUST RSVP. Seating is limited.

