Community Calendar

Saturday, December 1st

Flashing Brilliance at the 34th Annual Holiday Benefit Auction & Exhibit for the Children of NYC, Dorsey’s Art Gallery,553 Rogers Ave., 7PM, FREE. Art That Makes You Go Wow! – In a 5″ x 7″ greeting-card format. Karen Butler-Brock, Charlene Cambridge, Alimoe, Linda Hiwot,Deborah Singletary, Inez Singletary, Madilyn Wade, Ken Wright are the artists who’ve created amazing one-of-a-kind cards for gifts to others or keep as affordable additions to your art collection. For further info: 212-234-1329.

Join the Wegman’s Team! Ingersoll Community Center, 1777 Myrtle Ave., 11AM, FREE. Whole Foods is coming to the Brooklyn Navy Yard in 2019 and opportunities are available for full-time employment in: deli, cashier, culinary, bakery, stocking, entry-level management and more. Bring your resume; an optional resume workshop follows. For info contact jobs@bnydc.org.

Sunday, December 2nd

Handel’s Messiah(Christmas Portion), The Abyssinian Baptist Church, 132 Odell Clark Place, Manhattan, 10AM, service, FREE.Ramon Bryant Braxton, conductor; Evelyn Simpson-Curenton, guest organist. “For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given: and the government shall be upon His shoulder: and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, the Mighty God, the everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6

Monday, December 3rd

Kevin Powell’s 18thAnnual Holiday Party, Bowery Poetry Club, 308 Bowery, Manhattan, 7PM, FREE w/your donation. This popular holiday party is a clothing drive for homeless youth and benefits the Safe Horizon Streetwork Project. Bring your donation of CLEAN, new or used coats, hats, scarves, shoes, boots, sweaters, gloves and clothing of all kinds and sizes for young adults and children, including infants. Music by DJ June and special performance by 17-year-old two-time Apollo Amateur Night winner Alexis Morrast. Cash bar, networking and fellowship.

Wednesday, December 5th

We Are Our AncestorsX Gallery, 163 Malcolm X Boulevard, call for hours.For this exhibition artist and photographer Diaja (Ceres Henry) pairs each capture with modern African art, creating a traditional portrait with abstract sensitivity. She is recognized for storytelling through various photographic series, often inspired by current events, Black and African culture and social disparities. Through12/22. Call 504-577-1268 for info.

Thursday, December 6th

Radical Writing, Feminism and Black Futures, CUNY Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Ave., 6:30-8PM, FREE. Join Claudia Rankine, Saidiya Hartman, Erica Hunt and Dawn Lundy Martin for a conversation on what runs through radical writing, feminism and Black futures. All five authors’ visionary writings exemplify the practice of a radically self-present revolutionary imaginary. Kyoo Lee will join in as a moderator. Free tickets are at Eventbrite.

“Muslims in Brooklyn” Listening Party, Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St.,6:30-8:30PM, FREE.Join us as we celebrate the official online publication of Brooklyn Historical Society’s “Muslims in Brooklyn” oral history collection. Spend the evening listening to a curated selection of interviews which together paint a firsthand picture of how Muslims have both shaped and been shaped by life in Brooklyn.For questions contact 718-222-4111, Ext. 250.

Sunday, December 9th

Brooklyn Live Sundays, Basquiat’s Bottle, 1198 Fulton St., 8PM-12AM, FREE. Enjoy the weekly jam session, along with cocktails, live music, food and great vibes. There’s a Showcase and an Open Mic.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Friday, December 14th

32ndAnnual Toy Benefit for Children, Sugar Hill Restaurant & Supper Club, 609 DeKalb Avenue, 6PM until, $10 per person w/a quality toy, $20 without. Complimentary buffet and music by DJ Madd Marv. For info: 718-638-1357.

Saturday, December 15th

Annual Kids Holiday Party & Toy Giveaway, Acumen Building, 630 Flushing Ave., 12-4PM, FREE. Bring the kids to the 79thPrecinct Community Council Holiday Party and they’ll leave with a toy for the holiday. Food, drinks and entertainment will also be provided. Registration forms are available at the precinct, 263 Tompkins Ave.