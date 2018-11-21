Community Calendar

Saturday, November 24th

Expressions of Larry Brown Exhibition Closing, The Bishop Gallery, 916 Bedford Ave., 12-7PM, Reception 5-7PM, FREE. Join beloved veteran artist Larry Brown for the closing celebration of his unique exhibition of African-inspired beadwork on canvas and leather (many of them wearable art pieces) as well as abstract “Streams of Consciousness” in pen and ink.

Sunday, November 25th

Natural Hair Fest NYC,The Watson Hotel,440 W. 57thSt., Manhattan, 10AM-6PM,$10 in advance. This full-day event addresses Changing Roles of Natural Hair In Society, Natural Hair Journeys, Model Call, Embracing Natural Hair & Beauty and more. The evening of Natural Hair Industry Networking Mixer from 6-11PM($25 in advance)features an Afro International Fashion Show,Spit NYC Spoken Word Event and After-Party. [Info and tickets at www.naturalhairfest.com]

Tuesday, November 27th

Finding Balancing While Caregiving, St. Francis College, 180 Remsen St., Rm. 6214, 6-8PM, FREE. Join other Brooklynites for an informational workshop series in recognition of National Caregiver Awareness Month. Presented by Heights and Hills and hosted by St. Francis College. For more information call 718-875-1517.

Thursday, November 29th

Freedom for the Wolf at the African Diaspora Film Festival, Teachers College, Columbia University, 525 W. 120thSt., 6PM, $13. Democracy is in crisis. Newly elected leaders are dismantling freedom and democracy as we know it. Filmed over three years in five countries, this film is an investigation into this new regime of illiberal democracy. From Tunisian rappers to Indian comedians, from America’s #BlackLivesMatter activists to Hong Kong’s students, we discover how young people from every corner of the globe are fighting the same struggle.

Artwork of Children and Parents, Lincoln Center

Education Offices, 70 W. 65thSt., Manhattan, 6-7:30PM, FREE.

These delightful pieces were created in a three-monthlong family art workshop at the Jamaica Arts Center for Learning. It was conducted under the instruction of iconic painter Emmett Wigglesworth and Ify Chiejina, with the assistance of artist Ogundipe Fayomi, who organized the exhibition. A few pieces of their art are also part of the show.

Friday, November 30th

A Christmas Carol in Harlemby The Classical Theater of Harlem,Aaron Davis Hall, 135thSt. at Convent Ave. Various times, tickets start at $10. Ebenezer Scrooge is a real estate mogul who foregoes using his wealth to affect positive change and instead lives a life of miserly solitude. That is, until three unexpected visitors arrive on Christmas Eve to show him the value of family and the impact of cooperation. This Caroltouches issues affecting many New Yorkers today such as gentrification and social inequality, but infusing humor and hope. Tickets at cthnyc.org. Through 12/8.

Saturday, December 1st

GGE in the Building – Designing the School We Deserve! Automatic Studios,52 Bridge St.,10AM-2 PM, FREE. Girls for Gender Equity launches The School Girls Deserve campaign, calling for a school system that uplifts racial and gender equity and promotes positive and supportive school climate for all young people.

Get a sneak-peek into GGE’s new toolkit on supporting girls and TGNC youth of color. And they’ll feed you! Open to all stakeholders in NYC public schools, including students, parents, teachers, administrators and community members.

Celebrating Historic Preservation in East New York, New Lots Library,665 New Lots Ave., 2:30-4:30PM, FREE w/refreshments served. Learn about East New York’s history, preservation and about accomplishments to date as inspiration for the work ahead. Hear from neighborhood preservationists and others from Crown Heights and Bedford-Stuyvesant who’ve successfully championed historic districts of their own. Featuring a book-signing with the authors of Brooklyn’s East New York and Cypress Hills Communities, containing over 600 images of East New York’s development from a Dutch farming village to one of New York’s largest neighborhoods.

Sunday, December 2nd

Family & Friends Observance of World AIDS Day, Brown Memorial Baptist Church, 484 Washington Ave., 8AM-12PM, FREE. Voices from the Field HIV/AIDS Ministry and the Youth Ministry of Brown Memorial Baptist Church celebrate a Decade of Divine Discipleship. Featuring Bishop Darryl L. Hill of the Powerful Praise Tabernacle at 8:00 and Rev. Clinton M. Miller, Pastor of Brown Memorial, at 11:00. Also the unveiling of the Watchful Eye Banner and free AIDS testing by the After Hours Project.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Thursday, December 6th

Brooklyn Talks: A Tribute to Ntozake Shange, Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, 7-9PM, $16 (includes museum admission). Honor legendary playwright and poet Ntozake Shangewith readings by poets Staceyann Chin, Aja Monet and Simone White and a special performance by Umar Bin Hassan, Baba Donn Babatunde and Abiodun Oyewole, founding members of The Last Poets. Hosted by poet, educator and activist Mahogany L. Browne. Presented in conjunction with the special exhibition, “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power.”This program was originally organized as “Brooklyn Talks: Let the World be a Black Poem,” with Shange headlining the evening.

Thursday, December 13th

Mr. SOULFilm Screening atSilver-NYU, Jurow Lecture Hall, 100 Washington Square East, 6-8PM, FREE. Ellis Haizlip was hip, smart, innovative, political and gay. In his personal fight for social equality on the heels of the Civil Rights Movement, the revolution was televised via his weekly PBS show, “Soul!” with James Baldwin, The Last Poets, Cicely Tyson, Stevie Wonder, Toni Morrison, Bill Withers, Nikki Giovanni and many others. Haizlip’s niece, Melissa Haizlip, directs this incredible film along with doc icon Sam Pollard. They will be on hand for the after-film discussion, along with Anna Marie Horsford, actress and mentee, and Young Lords Party Founder Felipe Luciano.