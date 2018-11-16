Community Calendar

Saturday, November 17th

What Is Joy? Group Exhibition Artist Talk & Dessert, St. Joseph’s College, 245 Clinton Ave., Alumni Room Gallery, 1-3PM, FREE. Featuring works by TAFA, Ava Tomlinson, Jimmy James Greene, Jorge Valdes, Willie Mae Brown, C. Bangs, Mark Blackshear, Brittan Blasdel, Sarah J. Hall and Ellen Coleman Izzo.

8th Annual Turkey Meal Giveaway, St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf, 260 Eastern Parkway, 12-3PM, FREE. Simply join the line to receive your package. One frozen turkey, one package of mashed potatoes, a box of stuffing, a jar of gravy and a can of cranberry sauce will be distributed. One meal per household address and ID required. Presented by Onos Footprints, in partnership with City Council Majority Leader Laurie A. Cumbo.

Sunday, November 18th

Post-Election Strategy Session, The Corners, 395 Nostrand Ave., 5-7PM, FREE. The election is over. Now the work begins. How will the ballot questions impact future elections, civic engagement and community boards and community control? Stefani Zinerman and Coach Coop moderate this discussion. [RSVP at https://thesessionbk.eventbrite.com]

Monday, November 19th

How Will the NY Health Act Benefit Brooklyn? Brooklyn Borough Hall Community Room, 209 Joralemon St., 6-8PM, FREE. Come discuss how a single-payer plan could cover our diverse health care needs. Hear from experts, share your stories, ask tough questions. This venue is ADA-accessible and breast-feeding-friendly. Please have ID to go through security. For info and to RSVP: 917-515-7577. Brought to you by the Office of the Brooklyn Borough President and the Campaign for New York Health.

Tuesday, November 20th

Food Industry Job Training Info Session. This free training will lead to certification in food preparation and handling, preparing you for a career in the food industry. Program graduates will be ready to take on a role in food production or manufacturing, commercial kitchens, entry-level baking, food retail and more. Successful trainees will be referred to open positions in the food industry at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, including at the new Food Manufacturing Hub located in Building 77.

Thursday, November 22nd

Aunty! African Women in The Frame, 1890 to Present, United Photo Industries, 16 Main St. #B, in DUMBO, 11AM-6PM, FREE. Curated by Laylah Amatullah Barrayn, this show features photos from the collection of Catherine E. McKinley, a repository of rare, original images spanning the African continent from Morocco to South Africa, Guinea to Kenya, Madagascar to Benin, and the 1890s to the present day. It centers images of African women and engages with the nuances of the “Aunty” as both a colonial construction and honorific of African womanhood.

Sunday, November 25th

Heads of the Colored People Discussion at TFBWL, Wendy’s Subway, 379 Bushwick Ave., 12-5PM, FREE. The Free Black Women’s Library returns to its favorite reading room for its November Pop-Up. Join lit lovers for some cozy, comfortable reading time, check out the archive, trade books written by Black women and join in conversation on this dazzling, satirical short story collection by Nafissa Thompson-Spires.

The library opens at noon, discussion begins at 2. All are welcome!!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Saturday, Dec. 1st

King of the Stage: The Woodie King, Jr. Story, Metrograph Theater, 7 Ludlow St., Manhattan, 7PM, $15. One of the most important figures in contemporary Black theater, Woodie King, Jr. is founder and producing director of the New Federal Theater. He’s presented over 200 plays since its inception in 1970, in addition to producing and directing Broadway shows by Ntozake Shange and Ron Milner and facilitating the careers of Glynn Turman, Phylicia Rashad, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington and Samuel L. Jackson. The full measure of his legacy is explored in film directed by Juney Smith. Q&A with Woodie follows.

How Will the Census Matter to You? CUNY Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Ave., Manhattan, 6:30PM, FREE. Maria Hinojosa, host of Latino USA on NPR, leads a discussion on what’s at stake for the 2020 Census. Not only will it determine national, state and local representation—as well as spending for education, health and infrastructure—but lack of funding and a newly planned question about citizenship may threaten its accuracy. Featuring: Steven Choi of the New York Immigration Coalition and New York Counts 2020; Vanita Gupta of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; John Mollenkopf, GC Distinguished Professor of Political Science and Sociology; and Esmeralda Simmons of the Center for Law and Social Justice.