Community Calendar

Saturday, November 3rd

Reaching for Wholeness in Harmony with God’s People @ Brown Memorial Baptist Church, 484 Washington Ave., 4PM, $35. Enjoy Church Women United, Inc. Brooklyn in concert at an afternoon of fellowship and music to fill the spirit and feed the soul. Featured will be the New York Fellowship Mass Choir and the Addicts Rehabilitation Center Gospel Choir.

Target First Saturday @ Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy., 5-10PM, FREE. Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power inspires an evening of music, storytelling, scholarship, poetry, film and literature. Highlights include: a Brooklyn Dance Festival showcase, a Community Talk with the Black Art Futures Fund and music from Jaime Lee Lewis, Jennifer Falu, Joekenneth Museau, Asante Amin, Frank Malloy, Terry Lovette, Antoine Drye and Shelley Nicole’s blaKbüshe.

Monday, November 5th

Black Solidarity Day Tribute to Dr. Carlos Russell @ Brooklyn Borough Hall, 208 Joralemon St.,5:30PM, FREE. Celebrate the founder of Black Solidarity Day with his family and honored guests. Rev. Al Sharpton is the keynote speaker and Borough President Eric Adams will present a declaration. Organized by the National Action Network’s Education Committee.

49th Anniversary of Black Solidarity Day Honoring founder Dr. Carlos Russell, FREE. Community program at Bed-Stuy Restoration Plaza, 1368 Fulton St., 10AM-12PM (inside if raining); Rally and march, Fulton St. & Marcy Ave., 2PM; Census 2020 discussion @ 6:30PM, Siloam Presbyterian Church, 260 Jefferson Ave. For info call 718-398-1766.

Tuesday, November 6th

VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! And bring others with you. Remind your family and friends to vote. Call your people in other states to let them know you’re counting on them to vote. Not sure where your polling place is? Check here: https://nyc.pollsitelocator.com/search

Wednesday, November 7th

The Medicine of Music 3: A Healing Music Circle @ Gumbo Creative Space, 495 Atlantic Ave., 7-8:30PM, $20. Celebrated musician and music healer Kevin Nathaniel invites all to chant, circle-sing, move and breathe to uplift the universe within and without. The circle will include musical prayers, mbira songs, dances and healing-breath rhythms from many traditions, including Africa and its Diaspora. Reserve at gumbobrooklyn@gmail.com. [Space is limited]

Timekeeping and Time Travel: A Reading @ Cave Canem, 20 Jay St., Ste. 310-A, 6:30-8:30PM, FREE. Enjoy a night of poetry with the participants of Anastacia-Reneé‘s workshop, “Timekeeping and Time Travel,” as they share new poems that bend, restructure and reimagine “form.” Free and open to the public. Potluck refreshments served.

Thursday, November 8th

Author Talk with Todd Steven Burroughs @ Medgar Evers College, 1638 Bedford Ave., 6:30-8:30PM, FREE. The Center for Black Literature presents a conversation with the author of Marvel’s Black Panther: A Comic Book Biography, From Stan Lee to Ta-Nehisi Coates. Mr. Burroughs will be in conversation with Dr. Greg Carr, associate professor of Africana Studies at Howard University. [Register at www.centerforblackliterature.org]

Friday, November 9th

Unheard Voices Play & “Slavery in New York City” Exhibit @ National Black Theatre, 2031 5th Ave., Manhattan, 8-9PM, $20. From Judy Tate, 4-time Emmy-winning writer comes a powerful play in which actors lend voice to several of the 419 men, women and children interred in NYC’s African Burial Ground. Gene Roberts, Schomburg Center board chair, was invited to curate his tribute exhibit to these unnamed ancestors for this performance. [Tickets at Eventbrite]

Platform Chronicles @ Richard Beavers Gallery, 408 Marcus Garvey Blvd., 7PM Sharp, $20. Numerous characters are brought to life when a brazen homeless woman recounts her experiences living on the streets of New York City. Spirited anecdotes are interjected with heartfelt songs as she solicits donations on a subway platform. Her resiliency is a testament to the power of hope, love and a willingness to laugh in spite of one’s circumstance. Native Brooklynite Baindu D. Kalokoh is the playwright and actor. [Tickets at Eventbrite



MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Wednesday, November 14th

Diwali Festival of Lights Celebration @ Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St., 6-8:30PM, FREE. Sunny Jain of Red Baraat performs at this year’s celebration. Diwali is the Hindu Festival of Lights celebrated every autumn in the North. One of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, Diwali symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Presented by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, Sadhana: Coalition of Progressive Hindus, ISKCON NY and others.

Sunday, November 18th

Kids Paint It Up with Leroy Campbell @ Richard Beavers Gallery, 408 Marcus Garvey Blvd., 11AM Sharp, FREE. Limited space is available for this free and fun art class for the children. Renowned artist Campbell returns to his decades-long Brooklyn home to exhibit at the gallery and share with the community. RSVP for confirmation of participation at kidz@richardbeaversgallery.com.

Monday, November 19th

Single-Payer Health Care Discussion @ Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St., 6-8PM, FREE. A universal, comprehensive, single-payer plan could potentially: provide quality care to every New Yorker regardless of immigration, income or employment status; eliminate premiums, co-pays, deductibles and out-of-network charges; cover all dental, vision, mental health and reproductive care. Hear from experts, ask tough questions, share your stories. Have ID to enter the accessible and breast-feeding-friendly building.