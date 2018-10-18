Community Calendar

Saturday, October 20th

What Was Is: A Bed-Stuy Community Art Project @ Sanctuary Art Gallery & Shoppe, 178 Lexington Ave., 1-4PM, Donation suggested. Take part in an art workshop inspired by Brooklyn remembrances and storytelling with a facilitator for adults and children. Create through sharing your stories and assembling photos/media, artifacts, documents and found objects. Bring your images, artifacts or use ours. A vendor market featuring local artists will be held. Sponsored by the Citizens Committee for New York City.

Youth & Young Adult Fair @ Brooklyn Neighborhood Improvement Assoc., 465 Sterling Pl., 10AM-2PM, FREE. Community Board 8 presents this event aimed at engaging and serving young people. Access info on and assistance with education, career readiness, finances and knowing your rights. To RSVP and for more info call 718-467-5574.

Sunday, October 21st

Brooklyn USA Honors Basketball Legend Floyd Layne @ El Caribe Country Club, 5945 Strickland Ave., 12-4:30PM. Brooklyn United Scholarship Assoc.’s annual luncheon honors Floyd Layne, one of the outstanding members of the 1950 CCNY Basketball team, the only college team in history to win both the NCAA and NIT Championships in the same year. The organization also honors its Hall of Fame inductees: Laddy Baldwin, John H. Bunyan and Wayne Morgan. Several high school students will receive scholarships for outstanding academic achievement. Call Ron Cargill at 917-520-1842 for information.

Monday, October 22nd

Decolonizing the Land, Decolonizing the Mind @ BRIC, 647 Fulton St., 7-9PM, FREE. Imagine an inclusive future in which indigenous and POC communities thrive, creating alternative systems and technologies to protect people and the environment and disrupt biases. A discussion will be moderated by racial equity trainer Nayantara Sen. Enjoy a performance by artist Maria Hupfield of the Wasauksing First Nation. Screenings of short films demonstrate artistic practices that fight gentrification through Afrofuturist philosophies and expose racism built into emergent artificial intelligence technology. Presented in collaboration with A Blade of Grass (ABOG) nonprofit.

Tuesday, October 23rd

Afrobics: Burn to the Beat @ ARTs East New York, 534 Livonia Ave., 7-8PM, $12. Exercise while dancing and get your sweat on with Endurance Mom. Burn to the Beat gets you moving with calisthenics and free weights. Build stamina, enhance flexibility and lift your spirits! Advance discount card available.

Thursday, October 25th

A History of Voter Suppression @ Schomburg Center, 515 Malcolm X Blvd., 6:30-8:30PM, FREE. Dr. Carol Anderson, author of One Person, No Vote, discusses disenfranchisement efforts across history and the power of Black voices in politics. A professor of African-American Studies at Emory University, Anderson focuses on ways domestic and international policies intersect through race, justice and equality in the U.S. She’ll be in conversation with Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad, professor of History, Race and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School. Register at Eventbrite.

Saturday, October 27th

From Mass Incarceration to Universal Education: Unlocking the System @ May Day Space, 176 Saint Nicholas Ave., Bushwick, 10AM-6PM, FREE. The Philosophy and Religion in Africana Traditions’ 5th Annual Conference explores difficult questions: Can universal education unlock an entrenched system of unjust laws? Can effective resistance be mobilized against harmful institutional models such as “zero tolerance” policies? Are we suffering from a poverty of imagination among many educational reformers? (The first day will be held on Friday, 10/26, 10AM-6PM at the CUNY Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan.

Afro-Gothic Pioneer Works, 159 Pioneer St., 5:30-8PM, FREE. The Afro-Gothic, as defined by scholar Kobena Mercer, is an aesthetic means of coping with the trauma of colonial slave history. A panel discussion is held in conjunction with the exhibit, “PÒTOPRENS: The Urban Artists of Port-au-Prince.” A former slave colony, Haiti established itself as the only nation-state in the world led by nonwhites and former slaves after the Haitian Revolution. Co-curator Leah Gordon will be joined on the panel by Donald Cosentino, Jean Eddy Saint-Paul and Gina Athena Ulysse. RSVP at Eventbrite.

Sunday, October 28th

Building Community Empowerment: Census 2020 & the Black Vote @ IAAFestival Off., Suite 401, Restoration Plaza, 1360 Fulton St., 3-5PM, Sugg. min. donation: $10. NAKO & the International African Arts Festival host a lecture by Prof. John Flateau, Ph.D., author of Black Brooklyn: The Politics of Ethnicity, Class and Gender. A professor at Medgar Evers College, Dr. Flateau directs the US Census Information Center, the DuBois-Bunche Center for Public Policy, the New York Clearinghouse on the 2020 Census, Voting Rights and Redistricting, and a team of CUNY Service Corps research assistants. For info call 718-789-3264 or 718-638-6700.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Thursday, November 1st

Brooklyn Talks: Well-Read Black Girl with Glory Edim @ Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy., 7-10PM, $16. Celebrate the release of Well-Read Black Girl: Finding Our Stories, Discovering Ourselves, an inspiring new anthology of essays by Black women writers. Contributors include Jesmyn Ward, Jacqueline Woodson, Gabourey Sidibe and others on the importance of recognition in literature. Glory Edim, editor and founder of the popular Well-Read Black Girl Book Club, hosts a conversation with some of the contributing writers, followed by a book-signing and reception with music by DJ Reborn. Tickets at showclix.

Sat., November 3rd & Sun., November 4th

BED-STUY ARTS STROLL@Calabar Imports, 351 Tompkins Ave., 1PM & 3PM, FREE. Wear walking shoes for this self-guided stroll, which includes galleries, murals, other art-related spaces and a list of places to eat and shop. Participating are the Bishop Gallery, Calabar Gallery, Deanna Evans Projects, Bed-Stuy Provisions, Fulton Art Fair at Bailey’s Café, Peace & Riot, Richard Beavers Gallery, Sanctuary Spaces Gallery and Zion Gallery.