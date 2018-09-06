Community Calendar

Friday, September 7th–9th

Nova Frontier Film Festival at The Billie Holiday Theater, 1368 Fulton St., Various times, Free on Fri, $10 Sat & Sun. A lineup of compelling films, panels and virtual reality media about and from the African Diaspora, the Middle East and Latin America, presented with RestorationART. This year focuses on immigration, identity and culture, with over 22 shorts, features, documentaries, and panels. For info: 866-811-4111 or restorationart.org

Saturday, September 8th

Afro-Aerobics at New Lots Library, 665 New Lots Ave at Barbey St., 10-11AM FREE. Join in for fun, effective exercise led by instructor Rubens. Participate every Saturday at this library as part of ShapeUpNYC.

25th Annual Clubhouse Jamboree at The Music Pagoda (next to the Boathouse) Prospect Park – enter at Ocean Ave. & Lincoln Road. 12-7PM Admission: Positive Energy. DJs Spinna, Jeannie Hopper, Ray Vazquez, Kim Lightfoot, Mark Francis and a special performing artist to be announced.

Dance, grill, hang out and enjoy the last days of summer. The event is free, but to donate, visit gofundme.com/25th-annual-clubhouse-jamboree

Sunday, September 9th

Tickets on Sale for Debut Screening of If Beale Street Could Talk, Apollo Theater on Tuesday, October 9th (part of the 56th Annual New York Film Festival). Based on James Baldwin’s novel and written and directed by Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), this is the story of Tish, a newly engaged Harlem woman racing the clock to prove her love’s innocence while carrying their child. Be among the first to see this Harlem love story where Baldwin’s characters live. Get tickets online or at the box office.

Monday, September 10th

Bookend Events for the Brooklyn Book Festival Starting today events take place at libraries, bookstores, colleges, cafes, and bars citywide. One event happens on a bridge while poets read from canoes! It all leads up to the main 2018 Festival Day on Sunday. Bookend events feature Tayari Jones, Tracie Morris, Walter Mosley, Paul Coates, Mukoma Wa Ngugi, Tiphanie Yanique and many, many others. They’ll participate in book and poetry readings, panels, a pitch contest, a game show, parties, comedy showcases, karaoke, and more. Info at brooklynbookfestival.org.

Wednesday, September 12th

Latinx in Publishing Presents: A Night of Spoken Word Poetry La Bodega Studios, 695 Fifth Ave., 7PM FREE A Brooklyn Book Festival Bookend Event featuring award-winning poets Denice Frohman (2013 Women of the World Poetry Slam Champion), Yesenia Montilla (The Pink Box), Raquel Salas Rivera (The Tertiary/Lo Terciario), Christopher Soto (Sad Girl Poems), Angela Maria Spring (Duende District Bookstore founder and owner), and David Tomas Martinez (Hustle).

Thursday, September 13th

Standing on the Square: Photos by Jamel Shabazz FiveMyles Gallery, 558 St. John’s Place, 6-9PM FREE Attend a magnificent opening reception of an interdisciplinary installation curated by Dr. Myrah Green. It includes almost 40 years of Shabazz’ iconic photos. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Shabazz’s had over two dozen solo exhibitions around the world in the last 10 years, including work from his “Pieces of A Man,” “A Time Before Crack,” “When Two Worlds Meet,” etc. Call 718-783-4438 for info.

Friday, September 14th

Closing Event/Artist Talk for The More Things Change, The More They Stay the Same Restoration Plaza, 1368 Fulton St., 6-9PM FREE. RestorationART and the Fulton Art Fair present the artists of the FAF commenting through art on social, economic and political conditions of the past and present. The show closes 9/16.

The Last Dragon – Free Outdoor Screening, The Parade Grounds at Governor’s Island, 7-10PM FREE (Bring a blanket.) Pre-show at 7, film at dusk, accompanied by a short by a local filmmaker.

Saturday, September 15th

BQLT 7th Annual Bike & Walking Tour Departing from Concerned Citizens of Grove Street Community Garden, 72 Grove St. 1:30-5PM FREE. Join the Brooklyn Queens Land Trust for a guided walking and biking tour of select community gardens in Bushwick and Central Brooklyn! See what’s going on in your neighborhood gardens! Watch chickens and beehives up close! Hear the stories behind these green spaces and connect with your community!

Children’s Day at The Brooklyn Book Festival! Events take place at Metrotech Commons, Metrotech Center and NYU’s Brooklyn campus, Flatbush Ave at Myrtle Ave., 10 AM to 4PM., FREE. Book-focused events include: readings, a writing workshop, Haitian art workshop, sketch-comedy musical, live-action drawing competition, dance performance, etc. Gordon C. James reads from his Crown: Ode to the Fresh Cut, a salute to barbershops and the humanity of Black boys. Visit brooklynbookfestival.org for details on all events.

Sunday, September 16th

The Brooklyn Book Festival, Brooklyn Borough Hall, 208 Joralomen St., and various venues, (indoor & outdoor) in the vicinity. 10AM-6PM. FREE. One of the nation’s blockbuster book events and NYC’s largest. More than 300 national and international authors will participate and 250 booksellers will set up. The offerings are vast and varied. Review them at brooklynbookfestival.com to plan your day. Be prepared to line up for entry to events featuring celebrity authors.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Wednesday, September 19th

Radical Black Mothering Weeksville Heritage Center, 158 Buffalo Ave. 6-8PM FREE Brooklyn-based writer Ashley Simpo’s story on Huffington Post about co-mothering with her best friend inspired this event. She will be the moderator of the evening’s community conversation. Childcare will be provided.

Friday, September 21st

Lighting the Fires of Freedom: African American Women in the Civil Rights Movement Medgar Evers College, 1638 Bedford Ave., 5-8PM FREE Join author and social justice activist Janet Dewart Bell, Ph.D for an enlightening conversation, book-signing and celebratory reception for her latest book, written in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act. Mistress of ceremonies is former NYC Commissioner on Human Rights, Dr. Marcella Maxwell.

Tuesday, September 25th

Book Talk: Upending the Ivory Tower: Civil Rights, Black Power, and the Ivy League 128 Pierrepoint St., 6:30 PM $5 The story of pioneering Black students, staff, and faculty that reshaped the hallowed halls of Ivy League institutions. Stefan Bradley, Chair of African American Studies at Loyola Marymount, shares the history of the Black Power movement taking hold in university halls, forever changing curricula, narratives, and opportunities for empowerment through education. Tickets at Eventbrite.

Friday, September 28th

Bridge Over Troubled Water, Films on Courage and Healing The Stoop at BRIC 647 Fulton St., 7-9PM, Doors at 6:30 FREE In tribute to the legendary Aretha Franklin’s transforming musical talents, Reel Sisters of the Diaspora Film Festival & Lecture Series presents a pre-festival evening of shorts honoring the power of self-care, wellness and healing in times of trouble and challenge. Including Blaque, a visual essay set to Nikki Giovanni’s “Ego Trippin’ ”, The Perfect Sacrifice, on the courage and pain of Emmett Till’s mother and The Blue Line, documenting outrage and conflict when a blue line in support of the police is painted on a small town road.