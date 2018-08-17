Community Calendar

Friday, August 17

5:00PM – Honoring Marcus Garvey March and Rally in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Bklyn

Join us at Nostrand Ave. and Fulton St. (Harriet Tubman Blvd) to rally, march and take to the streets of Harriet Tubman Blvd. (Fulton Street) down to Marcus Garvey Blvd. under the banner of Marcus Garvey. To turn these streets into more than just street signs but concrete expressions of our will to turn our situations around.

It was Garvey who raised the Red, Black and Green Flag of African Nationalism and instructed: “Up you Mighty People, you can accomplish what you will” and “If you liberate the mind of a people, ultimately you will liberate the body.”

The spirit of resistance and self-determination that Garvey taught us must be echoed in our streets. The demand to end the sanctions against Zimbabwe, reparations and separation from this predatory system are on the agenda.

As we commemorate the 131st Anniversary of the birth of Marcus Mosiah Garvey, we celebrate a freedom fighter who dedicated his life to the liberation of African people worldwide.

6:00PM – 17th Annual Dr. Betty Shabazz Award Ceremony

Join the Schomburg Center in partnership with Women in Islam, Inc. to present the Dr. Betty Shabazz Award posthumously to Her Excellency Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (on right), 135th & Malcolm X. Blvd. in Harlem

Saturday, August 18th

2:00pm-SHAME or the Doomsday Machine @ Herbert Von King Park, 670 Lafayette Ave. (Marcy & Tompkins), FREE, Theater for the New City’s street theater team returns to Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Sunday, August 19th

1-6 PM–Gwinin Gives Back-to-School Event @ Herbert Von King Park, (670 Lafayette Ave). Free school supplies, games for the whole family, music & more. info@gwiningives.org.

11:00AM – 7:00PM– 4th Annual Roosevelt Old-Timers Day. Families from the Eleanor Roosevelt Houses return to the neighborhood for a “rememberable” reunion and reclamation of their village ancestry. Event takes place at P.S. 81 Park on DeKalb Ave. bet. Lewis and Stuyvesant Avenue. Information: Cocomo Benton 347-355-6807; Bruce Green 917-536-7872; Cathy Jackson 347-385-9335.

Wednesday, August 22nd

8PM -Game Night at Sistas’ Place, 456 Nostrand Ave. at Jefferson, FREE. Play Chess, Dominoes, Bid Whist, Scrabble and more! Join In, Enjoy & Relax! 718-398-1766.

Thursday, August 23rd

1 – 6 PM–Midwood Library Back to School Celebration, 975 East 16th St. at Avenue J, FREE. Midwood Library’s annual back-to-school celebration features food, books for sale, raffles, arts and crafts, handmade items, games and much more! (718) 252-0967.

Friday, August 24th

6PM–Maysles Cinema Teen Producers Academy Screening, 343 Malcolm X Blvd., near 127th St., FREE w/RSVP. Join Maysles Documentary Center as it celebrates the work of teens enrolled in this intensive who became filmmakers over the summer! This event is open to the public and dinner will be provided. RSVP at 212-537-6843.

3–8PM–I Will Graduate Back-to-School Event, 1001 Herkimer Street at Howard Ave., FREE. school supplies, music and entertainment.

(718) 385-3133.

Saturday, August 25th

12-7PM–8th Annual Brooklyn Loves Michael Jackson Block Party, Do the Right Thing Way, Stuyvesant Ave. bet. Lexington & Quincy– FREE. Spike Lee hosts his annual celebration of Michael Jackson’s Birthday (who was born 8/29) with nonstop music from deep in the crates. #BKLOVESMJ

Spike and Mike to Rock Bed-Stuy

12-5PM–Senator Parker’s 11th Annual Back-to-School Celebration @ Paerdegat Park, East 40th St. bet. Farragut & Albany. FREE. School supplies, food and children’s activities. 718-629-6401.

12PM–Assemblywoman Diana Richardson’s Family Day Event @ 300 Empire Blvd. FREE. School supplies, games, food camaraderie. Catch up with old friends and meet new ones. 718-771-3105.

Sunday, August 26th

10AM–7PM–Ocean Avenue Tenants Association School Supply Distribution, 1306 Ocean Ave. near Avenue H, Free books, school supplies and snacks will be distributed.

Thursday, August 30th

7-PM–Basquiat: Rags to Riches @ Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy., $16 (includes museum admission). See the U.S. premiere of this American Masters, BBC Studios documentary chronicling the life and legacy of Brooklyn’s own Jean-Michel Basquiat.

55th Anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “March on Washington” for Jobs and Freedom in Washington, D.C.

Wednesday, September 5

NYC Public Schools First Day of School

Thursday, Sept. 6

5:30 PM -New York Rise for Climate, Jobs, Justice and Peace!

The Peoples Climate Movement to lead nationwide mobilization: Rise for Climate, Jobs and Justice, the weekend before the September Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco. Plan: New Yorkers will gather in lower Manhattan (Battery Park) to demand action from the Governor, the Mayor and all elected officials.

Monday, September 10 – Monday, September 17