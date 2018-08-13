Community Calendar

Saturday, August 11th

Los Sures Film Screening @ Williamsburg Library, 240 Division Ave., 11AM—12PM, FREE. Enjoy a screening of the beautifully restored 1984 documentary about the lives of the Latino residents of the Southside of Williamsburg. Known as Los Sures, the neighborhood, called the worst ghetto in America, was one of NYC’s poorest in the late 70s and early 80s. At the time of the film’s debut in 1984, it was the site of a battle between local identity and luxury lifestyle.

Black Vegfest @ Herkimer St. bet. Ralph and Howard Aves., 10AM-5PM. Organized by G.A.M.E. (Grassroots Artist MoveEment) and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. Vegan Food, Health and Fitness; Music, Fun, Community Justice; Children and Families; Animal Welfare; Small Business and Fashion. RSVP at Eventbrite.

Our Family, Faith & Fun Outing, Cape Henlopen State Park, Delaware. Buses leave 7AM from Boys & Girls H.S., 1700 Fulton St., and leave the park at 6PM sharp! $45 per person, food and drinks included. Join in a day of fun and fellowship. Enjoy fishing, shopping, relaxing and festivities. For tickets or info call Holly Williams at 631-933-3904.

Hattie Carthan Community Farmers’ Market on Saturdays thru Nov. 17th @ Clifton Place at Marcy Ave., 9AM-3PM. Shop for fresh, locally grown fruits and veggies, herbs, cage-free eggs and specialty farm products. Enjoy youth cooking demos, communal dinners in the marketplace, the smoothie blender-bike and more. WIC/Senior Market Coupons and EBT cards accepted. Get FREE Health Bucks coupons!

Sunday, August 12th

Antioch Baptist Church 100th Anniversary Celebration Morning WORSHIP SERVICE: 11AM at the church, 828 Green Ave., FREE. Guest speaker is Evangelist Dorinda Clark Cato, Rev. Dr. Robert M. Waterman is pastor. BANQUET: El Caribe Country Club, 5945 Strickland Ave., 5-10PM, $150 donation. For more info and anniversary journal ads, visit: www.antiochbaptist.com.

Jazzmobile Summerfest 55 @ The Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park, W. 145 St. & Riverside Drive, 12-5PM, FREE. A Jazzmobile family celebration & special salute to Denny Farrell, Harlem/Havana & Artz, Rootz, Rhythm: The festive programming includes The Feeling Collective, a Afro-Cuban band, Jaambo, with African and Caribbean music and the Harlem Renaissance Orchestra, reviving the music of the Big Band Era. Also featuring a Community Resource Marketplace, face painting, art-making and Swing and Salsa lessons. For info call 212-866-4900.

Hattie Carthan Community Farmers’ Market #2 on Sundays thru Nov. 18th @ 49 Van Buren St. bet.Tompkins & Throop, 1PM-6PM. Shop for fresh, locally grown fruits and veggies, herbs, cage-free eggs and specialty farm products. Enjoy youth cooking demos, communal dinners in the marketplace, the smoothie blender-bike and more. WIC/Senior Market Coupons and EBT cards accepted. Get FREE Health Bucks coupons!

Monday, August 13th

Back-to-School Drive, Office of Public Engagement, 19th fl., 350 Jay St., Mon-Thurs10AM-1PM, Fridays in the lobby downstairs thru 8/24. Donate school supplies for families who can use the support. Collecting: new backpacks, rulers, hand sanitizer, glue sticks, loose-leaf paper, tissues, #2 pencils, folders, pens, dividers, crayons, binders and notebooks – composition and spiral. For further info, call 718-350-8888.

Eviction Rights and Housing Court @ 250 Kingston Ave., 6PM, FREE. Food will be served. What rights do you have if your landlord tries to evict you? How does Housing Court work? Bring your questions. Presented by Legal Hand and Housing Court Answers. RSVP at 718-619-4248.

Free Roller-Skating at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park Rink, Pier 2, 150 Furman St., 3:30-6PM. Skate rental $6 (if needed). Bring your family and friends every Monday and Friday for skating to Top 40 hits while enjoying best views of NYC.

Meditation Mondays at MetroTech Commons (across from Luciano’s), Flatbush and Myrtle Aves.,12:30-1:00PM, FREE. Enjoy a lunchtime moment of Zen with Vajradhara Meditation Center.

Wednesday, August 15th

REGISTER TO VOTE @ Legal Hand, 250 Kingston Ave., 10AM-8PM, FREE. Stop by to get help registering to vote. [718-6129-4248]

The More Things Change, The More They Stay the Same. Restoration Plaza, 1368 Fulton St., FREE. Exhibition presented by RestorationArt and Fulton Art Fair, with visual artists Otto Neals, Emmett Wigglesworth, Karl McIntosh, Sadikisha Collier, Diane Collins, Larry Weekes, Olivia Cousins, Ruben Holder and others revisiting the past and comparing it to the social, economic and political conditions of today. [Through Aug. 26th]

Thursday, August 16th

The Madness of Hercules w/Councilman Jumaane Williams Red Hook Library, 7 Walcott St., FREE. Presented by Theater of War, acclaimed actors Frankie Faison, Kathryn Erbe, Glenn Davis and Councilman Jumaane Williams perform in a dramatic reading of scenes from Euripedes’ play. Performances are followed by a community discussion about the impact of violence on individuals, families and communities. RSVP at Eventbrite.

Friday, August 17th

Culminating Performance of the Bailey’s Arts-Based Summer Rites of Passage Program @ St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 280 Decatur St., 6-7:30PM, FREE. The young people in the program spent six weeks with teaching artists exploring, imagining and creating together. They are now ready to share their hard work with the community.

Sunday, August 19th

DEADLINE TODAY: Mail in Your Voter Registration for the Primaries!