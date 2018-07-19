Community Calendar

Saturday, July 21st

8TH Annual TAMA Summerfest @ Tompkins Ave. bet. Gates Ave. and Halsey St. Music, food and fun for all ages! Come out and witness the magic that is Tompkins Avenue, offering an eclectic mix of boutiques, eateries, wellness services and more. Afrobeat Fitness class, Rock-climbing wall, STEM Tent, Children’s play corner, Love in the Streets dance party, Live Entertainment, Wine-tasting, Fashion show and more. Register on Eventbrite to receive free giveaways (must check in at the TAMA Table. For information call Oma Halloway at 718-636-7596, Ext. 218.

ARTIST TALK: “My Life in the Arts by Jimmy James Greene.”

Calabar Imports Harlem, 2504 Frederick Douglass Blvd., 4-6PM. The artist speaks about his journey and this exhibition, “Sisters, Mothers and Queens. Greene, an accomplished collagist and painter, works with stained glass, printmaking and mosaic tile. For 25 years, his work has explored communal expressions of the African Diaspora and the African-American experience. Register to attend at 646-964-5062.

Sunday, July 22nd

Unseen Beauty: Dance and Songs of Bangladesh @ Kumble Theater, 1 University Plaza, Flatbush Ave. nr. Willoughby St., 6PM, $5 and up. The Bangladeshi Institute of Performing Arts presents a two-segment production: a collection of Bengali songs covering a multitude of genres from traditional compositions to folk, modern and other styles; the second segment is a dance drama about a young Bangladeshi-American girl anticipating her first visit to Bangladesh.

Shiloh’s SDA Health Fair 2018 @ 449 Eastern Parkway (@ Rogers Ave.), 10AM-4PM, FREE. Fair activities include: cooking class, breastfeeding info, blood pressure and sleep apnea screenings, cholesterol, blood-sugar, lung-capacity and BMI testing, diet and health counseling, doctors and nurses to answer questions; to schedule a mammogram screening call 877-628-9090.

Monday, July 23rd

Meditation Mondays at MetroTech Commons (across from Luciano’s), Flatbush and Myrtle Aves., 12:30-1:00PM, FREE. Enjoy a lunchtime moment of Zen at the Vajradhara Meditation Center.

Wednesday, July 25th

Census in the City @ Hancock Community Backyard Park, 324 Hancock St. (Throop & Tompkins), 6:30PM, FREE. How will 10,000+ new neighbors impact our schools, hospitals, roads and other essential services? It is imperative that African-descendant, community-based organizations RSVP: civic@brooklynnaacp.org.

Friday, July 27th

The More Things Change, The More They Stay the Same. Opening reception. Restoration Plaza, 1368 Fulton St., 7PM, FREE. Art show presented by RestorationArt and Fulton Art Fair. Join artists Otto Neals, Emmett Wigglesworth, Karl McIntosh, Sadikisha Collier, Diane Collins, Larry Weekes, Olivia Cousins, Ruben Holder and others as they revisit the past and compare it to the social, economic and political conditions of today. Through Aug. 26th.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

Saturday, August 4th

3rd Annual Bed-Stuy Music Festival @ Herbert Von King Park, 670 Lafayette Ave., 7AM-7PM, FREE. 500 Men Making A Difference presents all-day activities and performances by Maino and others. Featuring a Family & Friends, a 5K Run/Walk Fitness Competition, Child-friendly fun, Food, Games, Vendors and more. Bring a Friend!