Coaches’ Corner Boys Varsity Basketball

Brooklyn Collegiate HS 101

Eagle Academy HS 97

The basketball game took place at Eagle Academy for Young Men II gym. Brooklyn Collegiate HS was in the lead for the whole game. Eagle Academy HS fought back for 4 quarters. In the 4th, Eagle Academy started coming back.

Brooklyn Collegiate H.S. Coach Malcolm Conner: “I feel the game went really well. We jumped on them early, we fought through adversity. We were missing some of our key guys, and that is not an excuse, but we still pulled the win.

The defensive pressure was there for the first three quarters. Once we got our lead, the team got comfortable and Eagle Academy started coming back in the 4th quarter.”

Eagle Academy H.S. Coach Leon Pursoo: “It was a tough game. We fell down in the third quarter, but our boys were resilient, and the team bounced back in the fourth.

We have a high-powered offense but there will be ups and downs. Once we play aggressive, we are pretty good. Our defense was sloppy at times and there was a little too much taking chances. Our team gave up the middle real easy. We have to stay resilient for the entire game.”