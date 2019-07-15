Clarke Names Post Office After Major Owens

Rep. clarke Owens vows to bring better postal service back to Brooklyn in honor of her predecessor and staunch community advocate.

 

     U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke (Democrat) memorialized her late predecessor, U.S. Rep. Major Owens (D-Central Brooklyn), this past weekend with a renaming of the post office at 1234 St. Johns Place in Crown Heights.   

The family of Former Congressman Major Owens gather at the renaming of the St. John’s Post Office.

    Located in Clarke’s congressional district, the newly named “Major Robert Odell Owens Post Office” resulted from Clarke’s bill, H.R. 5238, which became law in December 2018. 

     Clarke renamed the post office as a tribute to Owens’ past work serving Central Brooklyn as she seeks to find solutions to the current inefficiency of Brooklyn’s post offices. 

     Numerous constituents wait hours in line due to understaffing and many are not receiving their mail in a timely fashion or at all, Clarke said.

Chris Owens, NYC Public Advocate Jumaane D Williams, Congressperson Yvette Clarke, former congressman Ed Towns

     “In the spirit of Congressman Owens, this post office renaming boldly signifies how he would have stood up and fought to ensure Central Brooklynites will again receive service they can count on from their neighborhood post offices.”

     Clarke called Owens “the father of progressive politics in Central Brooklyn.” He was a fierce social justice fighter and championed issues like education, gun control and equal rights until his retirement from Congress in 2007, she said.

 

