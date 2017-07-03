City Council: Parents Required to Receive Information for DOE Gifted and Talented Programs

Last week the New York City Council unanimously approved Intro 1347, sponsored by Council member Robert E. Cornegy, Jr. (36th District). The law would require the NYC Department of Education (DOE) to distribute information regarding the DOE’s Gifted and Talented program, exam and application process to the parents of any student enrolled in prekindergarten in a DOE school or in a school that the DOE contracts with to provide prekindergarten by November 1st of each year.

The enacted bill has been sent to Mayor de Blasio for his signature making it NYC’s first legislation enacted into law specifically regarding Gifted & Talented programs.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams stated, “There is a comprehensive solution to this problem [lack of awareness], and passing this legislation is a step toward that solution”.

“During my campaign in 2013, and on my Inauguration Day in January of 2014, it was a priority for me to reintroduce the Gifted & Talented program to Central Brooklyn and other underserved communities around the city. We have lobbied for years, worked with community groups, such as the District 16 Community Education Council, and other lawmakers. I want to thank my colleagues and other citizens for understanding the importance of educational equity,” stated Council member Cornegy, who also serves as the chair of the Council’s Small Business Committee.