Children, Poor, Middle-Class SCROOGED!

Who profits? People like Trump’s economic advisor Gary Cohn who’s current net worth is reportedly at $285 million. After getting an offer to lead Trump’s

National Economic Council, the former Goldman Sachs executive abruptly left

the investment bank. Cohn wrote the tax plan along with U.S. Treasury Secretary

Steven Mnuchin, another Goldman Sachs multi-millionaire, and Speaker Paul Ryan. The tax plan also will even further enrich members of the Trump cabinet, including U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

Paul Krugman of The New York Times says that Trump’s tax plan is “the biggest tax scam in history,” hurting ordinary Americans just to help the rich get richer. This could kick 13 million Americans off their health insurance, raise taxes on middle-class families and gut Medicare and Social Security – all to pay for a tax cut for the super-wealthy.

“A Disaster for Millions of American Families”

Washington, DC – This morning, in response to the Senate vote to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the Chair of the Patriotic Millionaires Morris Pearl, former Managing Director at BlackRock, Inc., issued the following statement:

“Today’s vote is a disgusting example of what happens when the rich and powerful control all the levers of government. This bill is nothing less than the ultra-wealthy rewriting the rules of the tax system in their favor, irreparably hurting poor and middleclass families in the process. It will be a disaster for millions of American families, but because its supporters in the Senate, House, and White House were able to save themselves millions, they don’t care. Each and every Senator who just voted for this bill must share in the blame, as millions of their constituents now face higher taxes and the loss of health care.”