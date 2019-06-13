CENTRAL BROOKLYN SMALL BUSINESSES UNITE FOR WORLD PRIDE

Coalition Forms to Promote Safe Cultural Experiences for Global Revelers

Brooklyn, by far, is one of the most celebrated, culturally diverse communities in the world. Of New York City’s 62.8M visitors, over 1/3 cross the famed Brooklyn Bridge in search of an authentic experience and Brooklyn delivers. In honor of World Pride, Destination Brooklyn: Pride presents a series of locally produced safe events and curated activities throughout Central Brooklyn. “As a small business owner and member of the LGBTQ+ community, it’s important that we collectively come together to provide our global visitors a culturally enriched Brooklyn experience,” stated restauranteur Calvin Clark.

In concert with the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, BK Reader, Our Time Press and New York Amsterdam News, Destination Brooklyn: Pride events and activities continue thru 30th at various locally owned and operated shops and venues within a safe radius from Barclays Center. Over 50 minority and women-owned businesses, creatives and club promoters in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Crown Heights, Prospect Heights, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill and Park Slope are participating and providing a variety of programs, events and safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ global community to enjoy an authentic Brooklyn experience.

In addition to live performances, restaurants and neighborhoods for revelers to explore, Destination Brooklyn: Pride will produce several signature events. This will include a Press Conference scheduled to take place at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, June 18 at Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn, NY. This affair will be followed by Destination Brooklyn: Pride Honors at 11:00 AM. The program will salute a few Brooklyn-based LGBTQ+ members. Honorees are LGBTQ+ Business Owner/Restauranteur Calvin Clark; entrepreneur Andre Springer, aka Shaquanda Coco Molatta, innovator of Shaquanda Hot Pepper Sauce and Bedford-Stuyvesant’s own power couple, Aisha & Danielle Moodie-Mills.

During the day, Destination Brooklyn: Pride will host a series of special activities and workshops at Calabar Imports, 351 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11216. Events scheduled to take place include The LGBTQ Culture Series featuring seven key events. They are: Bed-Stuy LGBTQ Open House; Black and Latino LGBTQ+ Film Shorts, a Bed-Stuy Arts Stroll: The Pride Edition; Wine-Tasting, an LGBTQ Creatives Party/Mixer and Live Body Painting. The LGBTQ Learn Series at Calabar Imports will also include six experiential workshops from Brooklyn’s select presenters: a DJ Workshop, Drag Fashion Styling and Makeup, Screenprint Workshop, Cocktails Workshop, Hemp Healing and Wellness Workshop, and a Beer-Making and Tasting Demo.

Destination Brooklyn: Pride is an ad hoc collation of business owners, restauranteurs, club proprietors, promoters and entrepreneurs of color with experience, a rich history and commitment in serving and celebrating LGBTQ+. The coalition seeks an opportunity in providing the anticipated 4 to 6M revelers safe places to engage its historical communities while offering an authentic, cultural and enriched experience.