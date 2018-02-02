Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College Wins $100K Vote of Confidence from Brooklyn Community Foundation

The Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College is a winner of the Brooklyn Community Foundation’s Annual Spark Prize, which recognizes exceptional nonprofits rooted in Brooklyn that advances racial and social justice. The center will receive $100,000 in general operating support from the foundation.

CLSJ is one of five organizations receiving the prestigious Spark Prize, along with the Cave Canem Foundation, Exalt Youth, GRIOT Circle and the Red Hook Initiative. The organizations, each receiving $100,000, were selected from a pool of over 130 applicants by a 30-member committee of Brooklyn leaders in business, civics and philanthropy. All will be honored February 8 at a celebration breakfast hosted by actress and comedian Ana Gasteyer that includes a tribute to Hildy J. Simmons, a philanthropic leader and longtime Brooklyn Community Foundation board member.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be selected as a winner of the Spark Prize Award,” said Esmeralda Simmons, Esq., founder and executive director of CLSJ. “It is our mission to advocate for and assist African descendant and disenfranchised communities on racial justice issues such as voter rights, educational inequity, police violence, as well as tackling issues that impact women of color, and this award will help us further that mission.”

The Brooklyn Community Foundation is dedicated to Brooklyn’s charitable community and partners with donors and community leaders to bolster nonprofits, strengthen neighborhoods and increase opportunities for youth. Simmons expressed gratitude to Foundation President and CEO Cecilia Clarke for aiding social justice initiatives in Brooklyn. She also thanked the Brooklyn community for their continued support.

Medgar Evers College’s renowned Center for Law and Social Justice provides advocacy, training and expert services in a personal manner. CLSJ conducts research and initiates advocacy projects and litigation on behalf of community organizations and groups that promote human, national and international understanding.

The Spark Prize, sponsored by TD Bank with support from National Grid, is presented by the Brooklyn Community Foundation in partnership with the Office of the Brooklyn Borough President and the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.