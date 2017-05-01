Celebrating Arbor Day 2017 in Bedstuy!

Yesterday, 500 Men Making a Difference recruited men from the Anchor rehab program to assist in the cleanup of the garden area of the Eubie Blake School, PS 25, in preparation for the May 5th tree planting program of the Magnolia Tree Earth Center of Bedford Stuyvesant, Inc.

A part of the Project Green community involvement initiative, the men were assisted by neighborhood activist Bruce Green, President of the Brooklyn Anti-Violence Coalition and Bernice Green and David Greaves from the community newspaper Our Time Press.

Principal Anita Coley and special education instructor Ms. Newman came in on Saturday to encourage and thank the men for their work.