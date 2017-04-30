Celebrate Legacy: Magnolia Tree Earth Center Honors Exceptional Role Models on May 19th Dance Party

Forty-five years ago Hattie Carthan, Bedford Stuyvesant resident and among the nation’s first African American community-based ecology activist, founded Magnolia Tree Earth Center of Bedford Stuyvesant., Inc.

On Friday, May 19, 2017 the Board of Directors and staff of Magnolia Tree Earth Center will celebrate Ms. Carthan’s foresight and activism with a fundraising “Oldies but Goodies” Dance at the Brooklyn Masonic Temple, 317 Clermont Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205, from 7 pm to midnight.

Ms. Bandele is retired from professorship at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY) and also as director of the College’s Center for Women’s Development. She served as an “exceptional role model for students on campus and a tireless advocate for women everywhere,” said the college’s President William L. Pollard at the time of Professor Bandele’s retirement in 2011 having served the College 34 years. Her activism and commitment to community-building continues in a variety of ways. A lead project is the creation and performance of pieces on the late Ida B. Wells-Barnett: educator, lynching abolitionist, journalist, and women’s advocate.

Dr. Evelyn Castro is Dean of the School of Professional & Community Development, Medgar Evers College, CUNY. Her success in pre-kindergarten through high school public education is a tremendous benefit to the students of New York City. She has been described by many as an “inexhaustible, hands-on and visionary leader.” Dr. Castro will receive the Educational Leadership Award.

Today, Magnolia Tree Earth Center has evolved into an epicenter for learning, environmental stewardship and community development, and we will be using technology and creativity to bring positive change to the community like never before.

The Center’s goal is to be urban America’s leader in creating community awareness of ecological, horticultural and environmental concerns and to introduce inner city children to careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) that foster urban beautification, earth stewardship, and community sustainability.

Visit www.magnoliatreeearthcenter.com for your invitation and to purchase your tickets.

All proceeds will benefit initiatives of Magnolia Tree Earth Center of Bedford Stuyvesant, Inc.