Canarsie’s Finest

If you have not caught on by now, in the past boxing’s greatest fighters came from our great Borough of Brooklyn, New York. All-time greats who birthed the careers of great boxers such as Mark Breland, Riddick Bowe, Shannon Briggs, Paulie Malignaggi, Zab Judah and, of course, one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time “Iron” Mike Tyson. You also know what those boxers have in common? They were all World Champions and were at the very top during their prime. It has been a while since those great boxers have been in the ring. However, there is another up-and-coming boxer who is ready to carry the Borough of Brooklyn on his back and leave his mark on the sport as well. His name is Sadam “World Kid” Ali.

The 147-pound Ali, 24, has achieved much success early in his career thus far. In 2008, Ali finished in second place in the Summer Games. He is also a former 2-time Golden Gloves champion. Since making his professional debut in 2009, Ali has posted an impressive win-loss record of 26 wins with only one defeat, with 14 victories coming by knockout. Ali’s biggest victory of date was recently when he shocked the world by defeating the Puerto Rican legend Miguel Cotto last year at Madison Square Garden to capture Cotto’s WBO junior middleweight belt, his first championship as a pro. The fight was Cotto’s last fight and perhaps the “coming out party” for Ali, who is making a name for himself.

If Ali can continue this great success, he will be a part of the Mount Rushmore of great fighters to come out of Brooklyn. Ali’s next fight is expected to be another tough battle when he goes toe-to-toe with the gritty Liam Smith. This will be another great test for the young Ali, who has proven that he can handle the bright lights that come along with a big fight. If all goes accordingly and Ali can pull off a victory, there have been a few household names thrown around that could be potential matchups for Ali. Names such as another legend in Manny Pacquiao, Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez and fellow Brooklyn boxer Daniel Jacobs. Let’s embrace the moment and not get ahead of ourselves. Those names are currently some of the best in the sport of boxing today; however, who saw Sadam Ali defeating the great Cotto? It’s just another perfect example of how anything can happen in sports. Ali seemed ready and poised to be not only the current feature presentation to come out of Brooklyn, but the next best thing in boxing.

