BROOKLYN’S WINGATE CONCERT SERIES KICKS OFF

4-Day Event Honors the Best in R&B, Gospel, Reggae/Afro-Caribbean & Hip-Hop Music

WHAT: Brooklyn’s legendary Wingate Concert Series returns for spectacular nights of live musical performances featuring today’s top urban artists. Hosted by Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams, the festival will include honors programs celebrating the music industry’s living legends and a special Salute to Hip-Hop honoring its 45thAnniversary.

WHERE: WINGATE FIELD, BROOKLYN AVE./RUTLAND RD. & WINTHROP ST., RED CARPET ARRIVALS @ 6:00 PM, PERFORMANCES @ 7.

On Wednesday, August 15th, 1190 WLIB-AM radio co-presents the Wingate Concert Series Gospel Explosion featuring an evening of praise with soul-stirring, live performances by JJ Hairston, Charles Jenkins, Jonathan Nelson and VaShawn Mitchell, with music by the Stanley Brown Band, hosted by WLIB’s own Liz Black and Niecy Tribbett.

Thursday, August 16th, WBLS-FM co-presents the Wingate Salute to Hip-Hop. Brooklyn’s own Big Daddy Kane will take center stage as host for a rocking celebration commemorating Hip-Hop’s 45th Anniversary, featuring performances by Wyclef Jean, Slick Rick, Kool Moe Dee and Mr. Cheeks.