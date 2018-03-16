Brooklyn’s Best Win Marietta Tree Public Service Awards From Citizens Committee for New York City Awards

March is women’s history month and the beginning of spring. It was much more than that for action women Brenda Thompson-Duchene, executive director & founder, Isabahlia Ladies of Elegance Foundation, and Denise Cosom, founder, Visionary & CEO, Young Gents Society, Inc.

These inspiring advocates for our community were honored with the Citizens Committee for New York City 2018 Marietta Tree Awards for Public Service for their respective efforts in improving the quality of life – and impacting change — for residents in their neighborhoods.

Marietta Peabody Tree represented the United States on the United Nations Commission on Human Rights, appointed under the administration of John F. Kennedy.

Others who won award last Monday evening included: Ken Lipper, CEO, Lipper & Co. LLC (New Yorker for New York Award); Stephen C. Savage, chair, New York State Center for Clean Water Technology 9Daniel Patrick Moynihan Award for Public Service) and Vernon E. Jordan, Jr., Senior Counsel, Akin Gump, and Senior Managing Director, Lazard (Osborn Elliott Award for Community Leadership).

New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill presented the awards to Ms. Thompson-Duchene and Ms. Cosom, whose family members and staff member were present at the event.