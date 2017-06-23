Brooklynites Aaron Dean and Dr. Deborah Dean honored with the Brooklyn Community Services Philanthropic Leadership Award

Brooklyn power couple Dr. Deborah Dean, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Mount Sinai Brooklyn, and Aaron Dean, former chairman of Board for Brooklyn Community Services (BCS) and President of Cydean LLC, were honored with the Philanthropic Leadership Award at the BCS 150th Anniversary Finale Gala at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on June 5. The Fort Greene residents have made volunteering with BCS a family affair.

The couple’s award presenter at the gala was their 15 year-old daughter Cydney, who has been joining her parents in BCS activities since childhood. “Some of my earliest memories are of BCS,” recalled Cydney. Aaron and Deborah have been Brooklynites for over twenty years and will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on July 18. Aaron grew up in Harlem, the Bronx, and North Carolina, and Deborah is from West Hempstead, Long Island.

She earned her undergraduate degree in psychology from Brown University and her medical degree from Howard University.

Aaron, who had a long career on Wall Street in advisory and investment capacities, heads a Brooklyn investment and management company focusing on residential real estate. He holds an economics degree and an MBA from Harvard University. “Deborah and I have worked too hard to get where we are in life, but there were a lot of helping hands along the way,” said Aaron. “It is only right that we reach back and help the next generation.”

As BCS Chairman of the Board, Aaron was involved with BCS programs on 25 sites throughout Brooklyn, which serve 13,000 people each year. “We see a lot of potential future leaders in BCS programs, and we want to increase their chances of living the dream we have achieved,” said Aaron. “I, specifically, am living proof it can be done.”