BROOKLYN WOMEN LEADERS LAUNCH “BROOKLYN WOMEN FOR CUOMO”, ENDORSE GOVERNOR CUOMO FOR 3RD TERM

Women Leaders Across Brooklyn Launch “Brooklyn Women For Cuomo” and Praise The Governor’s Proven Record Advancing Women’s Rights & Creating a Fairer, More Equal New York – $15 Minimum Wage, Strongest Paid Family Leave Policy in the Country, Landmark “Enough is Enough” Law, First-in-the-Nation Protections to Prevent Sexual Harassment in the Workplace, Excelsior Scholarship, Highest MWBE Goal in the Nation, First Ever NYS Council on Women & Girls, Education Equity, Record Investments in Public Education at $27 Billion, Toughest & Smartest Gun Laws in the Country and the $1.4 Billion Vital Brooklyn Initiative

– Brooklyn women leaders launch “Brooklyn Women For Cuomo” and stand with Governor Andrew M. Cuomo in recognition of his strong record of proven, progressive accomplishment for women and girls across New York and endorse him for re-election. While Donald Trump and ultra-conservative Republicans are trying to roll back women’s rights, the members of the Senate and Assembly praised the governor’s leadership in creating a fairer and more equal New York, including raising the minimum wage to $15, passing the strongest paid family leave plan in the country, enacting the most aggressive public university sexual assault policy in the nation, championing legislation to remove guns from the hands of domestic abusers and delivering first-in-the-nation protections to prevent sexual assault in the workplace.

Additionally, the Brooklyn elected officials applauded the Governor’s record of results for families and communities, including the Excelsior Scholarship, highest in the nation MWBE goal, safeguards for women’s reproductive health rights, first ever New York State Council on Women and Girls, record investment in public schools as well as education equity, and the toughest and smartest gun laws in the country.

Public Advocate Letitia James said, “As our governor, Andrew Cuomo has been fighting back against Donald Trump and his draconian policies that will send us back to the days when women had fewer rights and no privileges. He is invested in the future of this state. Education equity, more women and minority owned businesses participating in our economy, taking firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers.”