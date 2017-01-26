Borough’s Early Progenitors of Village Matters
Saturday, January 28 marks the 40th Anniversary of an historic benefit event for two organizations founded by African-Americans in Brooklyn.
On that day in 1977, The Society for the Preservation of Weeksville and Bedford-Stuyvesant History, plus the Magnolia Tree Earth Center of Bedford-Stuyvesant were the beneficiaries of a fundraising concert by Pete Seeger, an internationally known concert artist.
A New York Times item announces the concert but little is known of how Joan Maynard, then-President of Weeksville, and Hattie Carthan, the founder of Magnolia Tree, arranged to have this happen.
But lessons have been learned about legacy and documentation from these two legendary women: Weeksville, whose history originates from the 1830’s, and Magnolia, whose genesis is rooted in the 1950’s, are separately collecting data and stories related to their origins and incredible histories.
Tomorrow, Tia Powell of Weeksville and Magnolia Board members will accept for
Our Time Press will keep you posted on public exhibitions and fundraising activities forged by these two historic organizations.
** Chad Cooper’s Black Lives Matter: All Lives Matter premieres
April , 2017 at Medgar Evers College (www.thechadcoopercompany.com)
** 251st Anniversary of Bridge Street AWME Church occurs
February 25 (www.bridgestreetbrooklyn.org)
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- WHAT’S GOING ON - February 2, 2017
- Coaches’ Corner - February 2, 2017
- Kate Clifford Larson on the New Tubman Photo:“Yes! It’s Real!” - February 2, 2017
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it,
you will be a great author. I will remember
to bookmark your blog and may come back in the future.
I want to encourage you continue your great job, have a
nice weekend!
With havin so much content and articles
do you ever run into anyy issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My site has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet
without my agreement. Do you know any ethods to help reduce content from being ripped off?
I’d definitely appreciate it.
I have been browsing online more than three hours today, yyet I never
found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty
worth enough for me. Personally, if alll website owners and bloggers made good content
as you did, the net will be uch more useful than evcer before.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I
find this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get
the hang of it!
It?s hard to come by educatged people about this subject, however, you sound like you know whatt you?retalking about!
Thanks
Mobile locksmiths are the individuals who can be purchased in times
of emergency situations. This stylish Galaxy Tab incorporates
clear and vast screen and it is ideal for editing text
or even for viewing videos or perhaps taking a look at
pictures. The camera is one with the features with the HTC
Evo 3D to contain 3D technology.
Hey I know this is off topic bbut I was wondering if you
knew of any widgetss I could add to my blog that
automatically tweet my nesest twitter updates.
I’ve been loooking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maaybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know iif you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to youhr new updates.
Potongan Kue Ultah Pertama
el barack alexander hari ini
Badriah 38 Haydar persahabatan
These are actually fantastic ideas in about blogging. You have touched some pleasant factors here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
Normally I don’t learn article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do so!
Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, quite
nice post.
I really like your writing style, good info, appreciate it
for putting up :D.