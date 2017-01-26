Borough’s Early Progenitors of Village Matters
Saturday, January 28 marks the 40th Anniversary of an historic benefit event for two organizations founded by African-Americans in Brooklyn.
On that day in 1977, The Society for the Preservation of Weeksville and Bedford-Stuyvesant History, plus the Magnolia Tree Earth Center of Bedford-Stuyvesant were the beneficiaries of a fundraising concert by Pete Seeger, an internationally known concert artist.
A New York Times item announces the concert but little is known of how Joan Maynard, then-President of Weeksville, and Hattie Carthan, the founder of Magnolia Tree, arranged to have this happen.
But lessons have been learned about legacy and documentation from these two legendary women: Weeksville, whose history originates from the 1830’s, and Magnolia, whose genesis is rooted in the 1950’s, are separately collecting data and stories related to their origins and incredible histories.
