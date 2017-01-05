  Brooklyn Football on the Map

By Eddie Castro

This season the talent of players that came out of the Borough of Brooklyn sure turned many heads this year. Many schools throughout Brooklyn had many standout players who had signature games and performed at an elite level, something that has many Brooklyn football squads looking “scary good” towards the future.

With the growing success of the young men that flourished in many of Brooklyn football high schools, unfortunately, there are no champions crowned this season. One school that came close and will be a team to watch for the New Year and the next coming season will be the young men of Erasmus Hall. The Dutchman cruised their way through the Public School Athletic League(PSAL) by capturing their third straight championship berth. The team came up short in the Championship game at Yankee Stadium to Curtis. Other notable schools that raised some eyebrows was Grand Street and the boys from Lincoln. Both teams made a city conference semifinals appearance. In the Catholic League, Xaverian made a semifinal appearance with a very young roster consisting of first-time varsity players. In the Independent Division, Poly Prep held their own lead by great performances by top recruit and University of Georgia-committed Isaiah Wilson.

What this past season proved is that it takes time, dedication and sometimes experience to build a championship-caliber team. Let’s go back to the Chicago Bulls in the early 1990s. For a couple of years, they were unable to solve the riddle that was the “Bad Boys” Detroit Piston teams. Michael Jordan and company endured some early heartbreak defeats. However, as the team moved forward through the mid- to late 90s, they were able to grow as a unit and finally become champions. With the time and dedication of the players and the coaches, the Borough of Brooklyn has put the city on notice. It should not be long for a team from our borough, for these young men to continue developing academically and athletically to one day become city champions!

Sports Notes: (High School Football) Here are some of the high school athletes and coaches that played a big part of the success that the Brooklyn football schools have had this past season: Aron Cruickshank, junior quarterback, Erasmus Hall–He was simply sensational and exciting to watch. The leader of the Dutchman without no question. He made big-time plays with his arm and feet. He rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also threw for another 12 touchdowns; Coaching Star, Danny Landberg, Erasmus Hall–Coach Landberg led the Dutchman to its third straight title game. He also added a new weapon on offense by adding a better and more consistent passing game for Cruickshank. The defense had many moments where they looked dominant as well. Although it wasn’t the fairy tale ending they hoped for, Coach Landberg had the Dutchman moving in the right direction; More All-Stars, Seba Nekhet, Fort Hamilton–The senior rushed for 1,222 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground; Isaiah Wilson, Poly Prep–He was, without a doubt, the stronger player on defense. His hard work and success has him on his way to the University of Georgia; and Olakunie Fatukasi, Grand Street–In his final year at Grand Street, the senior linebacker recorded an impressive 131 tackles, five sacks, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He’ll be heading to Rutgers.

(NFL Football) The New York Giants are back in the playoffs for the first time since they won it all in 2011. Does Eli Manning have more playoff magic in him? It will not be easy as Big Blue will head to Green Bay for a Wild Card matchup against probably the best and hottest quarterback in the NFL in Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday at 4:40 PM.