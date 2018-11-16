Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office Extends Deadline for Applications for 2019 High School Mid-Winter and Spring Break Internships

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that the deadline for filing applications for KCDA’s mid-winter and spring break internship programs has been extended to November 25, 2018. The internships are open to students who live and /or attend high school in Brooklyn and are interested in learning about the different careers and responsibilities within the criminal justice system.

The mid-winter internship runs from Tuesday, February 19, 2019 to Friday, February 22, 2019. The spring internship runs from Monday, April 22, 2019 to Friday, April 26, 2019.

District Attorney Gonzalez said, “We are proud to offer week-long internships during the mid-winter and spring breaks for Brooklyn’s high school students. During the week, students will receive exposure to the criminal justice system and gain an understanding and appreciation of a professional work setting.”

Selected students will be assigned to one of the many specialized units within the DA’s office, while also getting an overview of the criminal justice system. They can expect to assist with legal research and analysis; assist prosecutors preparing for trial; work on discovery; file maintenance and organizing court documents; participate in Trial Zone workshops; participate in judicial, legal and law enforcement-related field trips; and observe criminal proceedings including trials, guilty pleas and alternatives to incarceration.

During the week-long internship, participants will receive a MetroCard to cover transportation expenses. Internship hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interns selected are expected to commit for the entire duration of the program.

Applicants are required to provide their most recent school transcript, a one-page resume, one letter of recommendation and must submit a 300-word typed essay (12 pt. font and double-spaced) on why they are interested in interning with the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office and what impact they think it will have on their future career goals and aspirations.