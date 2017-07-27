Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez Receives the Rev. A. R. Bernard and Social Justice Leader Bertha Lewis Endorsements

On Sunday, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez received the endorsement of the Rev. A.R. Bernard, pastor of the Christian Cultural Center and social justice leader Bertha Lewis, founder of the Black Institute and founding co-chair of the influential Working Families Party.

“I am supporting Eric for District Attorney because he knows that we can keep our communities safe, all while protecting civil rights and promoting social justice,” said Rev. Bernard. “We need someone with his record of experience and commitment of reform to continue to move Brooklyn forward.”

Said Lewis, an early supporter for Ken Thompson in 2013, “Eric is Brooklyn through and through. He has devoted his life to keeping Brooklyn safe while reforming the criminal justice system and ensuring equal justice for every Brooklynite. He deserves the next four years to continue this important work”.

Eric Gonzalez, a lifelong resident of Brooklyn, was raised by a single mother for most of his youth, living first in Williamsburg. During the 1980’s, his family moved to East New York during the height of the city’s crack epidemic. Gonzalez is a graduate of John Dewey High School in Coney Island, Cornell University and the University of Michigan Law School where he was president of the Latino Law Student Association. He is married to his wife Dagmar and they have three sons.

Gonzalez also holds the political and labor endorsements of the following:

Unions

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 1199, Mason Tenders, United Federation of Teachers (UFT), Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 32BJ, Transit Workers Union (TWU); Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU); United Court Officers Association (UCOA), Council of Supervisors and Administrators (CSA); NYC District Council of Carpenters, Sheet Metal Workers Local 28, Metallic Lathers and Reinforcing Iron Workers, DC9 of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades

Elected Officials

Public Advocate Letitia James, Comptroller Scott Stringer; Assembly members Pamela Harris, William Colton, Robert Carroll, Rodneyse Bichotte, Tremaine Wright and Latrice Walker; Council members Brad Lander and Mark Treyger

Democratic Clubs

Central Brooklyn Independent Democrats, Lambda Independent Democrats, Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club, Muslim Democratic Club of New York, Vanguard Independent Democratic Association, Stars and Stripes Democratic Club, Progressive Democrats Political Association, Bay Dems, United Progressive Democratic Club, Shore Front Democratic Club, Thomas Jefferson Democratic Club, 41st AD Democrats Club, 57th AD Democratic Organization.

Organizations

Working Families Party, New York Immigrant Action Fund (the 501c4 arm of the NY Immigration Coalition)

