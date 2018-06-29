BPL’s FREE MUSICAL INSTRUMENT LENDING PROGRAM IS BOOKED!

Last month, the Brooklyn Public Library announced the establishment of the first public musical instrument lending library in New York City.

The Central Library is offering adult library patrons, at no cost, violins, guitars, ukuleles, keyboard, drum ads and music stands for a period of two months. Only requirements: a current BPL library card and less than $15 in library fines.

Now, just a few short weeks later, due to high demand, every last one of the library’s musical instrument

s are currently unavailable.

BPL’s Musical Instrument Lending Library was designed in partnership with The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music. So, to find out whether an instrument is available to borrow, and get on the waiting list, e-mail musicloan@bklynlibrary.org with your request.

The American Library Association’s 2014 Public Library Data Service Statistical Report ranked BPL third in the nation among public libraries for public programs offered and program attendance.

Books & Beats Program Aims to Combat Summer Slide and Encourage Students to Read

Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Public Library kicked off its 2018 Summer Reading Program this month on Saturday, hosting over 75 musical performances and activities throughout the weekend and encouraging students to visit neighborhood libraries over the summer.

It is estimated that summer breaks cause the average student to lose up to one month of instruction per year, with students from low-income families disproportionately affected.

Children of all ages can enter a drawing for a grand prize: a set of books specially curated for 13 lucky winners. Eligible activities include posting a book review, checking out a library book or attending one of approximately 13,000 library programs offered over the summer.

Children and families will be able to track their summer reading using Beanstack, an online mobile-first program which encourages and tracks reading. Writing a review qualifies kids to enter a random drawing for a pair of Bluetooth headphones (or a set of picture books for young children).

Last year, the Summer Reading Program provided 142,000 participants with book lists, literacy-building activities, engaging games and competitive reading challenges. Over 232,000 people attended Summer Reading Programs in 2017.

“Reading is the foundation for learning and academic success,” said National Grid Foundation Board member Reverend Gary V. Simpson, pastor of Historic Concord Baptist Church of Christ. “We are delighted to support Brooklyn Public Library’s 2018 Summer Reading Program.”

To sign up and learn more about summer reading, visit: https://www.bklynlibrary.org/summer-reading.

Meet the Musically Inclined Kanneh-Mason Family

British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 19, started playing cello at age six and came into the global spotlight last May when he performed at the Roya

l Wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. But the offstage story of this young musician who counts Bob Marley as an idol, is one to be spotlighted, too. His parents, Dr. Kadia Kanneh-Mason and Stuart Mason, spent “every penny of (their) money on music for the seven children,” according to Ms. Kanneh-Mason in 2016. They used borrowed instruments until a wealthy donor stepped in. “What do other families do?” she asked a Daily Mail writer, noting that one of Sheku’s strings could cost as much as $110, and a cello bow $2,000. It appears the Kanneh-Mason family will not have that worry moving forward. For more information, visit Sheku’s official website: shekukannehmason.com.