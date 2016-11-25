A Special Thanksgiving to the Arts

Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams unveiled the details of his arts and cultural institutions capital budget for Fiscal Year 2017 (FY17), an investment of more than $7.9 million in facilities across Brooklyn.

He made the announcement in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Billie Holiday Theatre, a 45-year-old performing arts space at Bedford-Stuyvesant Restoration Plaza that was built to expose the community to the arts and employ local talent. The theater, which has been home to world-renowned artists such as Debbie Allen and Samuel L. Jackson, will benefit from $200,000 in funding to support its first-ever major renovation. Standing beside theater artifacts that have been discovered during the ongoing restoration work, Borough President Adams spoke about how his capital allocations are focused on preserving the “unique flavor” of Brooklyn, in addition to fostering the creative spirit that is inspiring cutting-edge cultural expression.

“Brooklyn is home to everyone from everywhere, and our arts scene reflects that,” said Borough President Adams. “Our popularity comes from being a melting pot of so many diverse forms of expression, and that generates millions of dollars for our borough. Our first-class cultural institutions genuinely care about the people of this borough and the people of this city. They have brought a new signature to arts and culture and made it applicable to today’s life. Now more than ever, as people adjust to the national climate, they are going to need these outlets. We need to figure out how to use these cultural spaces as safe spaces where people can express themselves on both sides of an issue.”

“I have tremendous admiration for Borough President Adams,” said Colvin W. Grannum, Esq., president of the Bedford-Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation. “I’m thinking about the political and cultural environment that we are in, and I deeply feel we’re going to need [his] courage, the experience [he’s] gleaned.”

Other recipients of capital funding include: The Brooklyn Center for Sustainable Gardening at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden; The Society for the Preservation of Weeksville and Bedford-Stuyvesant History, which will go toward the preservation of the historic Hunterfly Road Houses; Brooklyn Children’s Museum; Dancewave Center; The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music; and Spoke the Hub Dancing, among others.

