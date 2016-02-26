TO ADDRESS DEVELOPMENT IMBALANCE, BOROUGH PRESIDENT CALLS FOR REINVESTMENT IN CORE INFRASTRUCTURE, EXPANSION OF OPPORTUNITIES FOR COMMERCIAL SPACE AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
BROOKLYN, NY, February 22, 2016: Today, Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams released “A Decade Later in Downtown Brooklyn”, a report analyzing the impact of the Downtown Brooklyn Plan, a rezoning initiated in 2004 by the Bloomberg Administration. The analysis, which can be accessed at brooklyn-usa.org, shows that the effort, which was intended to reinforce the position of the neighborhood as a regional central business district as well as to strengthen the local job base, has contributed to a dramatic increase in residential rather than commercial development, straining the capacity of currently existing infrastructure. While underscoring the successes of the rezoning, including the billions of dollars in private sector investment that the plan helped leverage, Borough President Adams detailed his recommendations for the city to consider a Zoning Text Amendment that will encourage the development of commercial properties in Downtown Brooklyn, as well as measures that will revisit infrastructure needs in the rezoned area and expand opportunities for developing commercial space and affordable housing in the neighborhood.
“In many ways, the [2004] rezoning was a success…[but] unfortunately, much of the premise for the rezoning has not been met, namely making Downtown Brooklyn a 21st century business and commercial district,” wrote Borough President Adams in his report. “Downtown Brooklyn is bearing a burden of unanticipated new residential development without a comparable level of infrastructure to sustainably support a growing 24-hour community. The gap between what was assumed for the 2004 analysis and what has been developed warrants a fresh look at how to accommodate past and future growth and direct necessary capital budget investment.”
According to Borough President Adams’s review of the Special Downtown Brooklyn Development District’s (SDBD) 2004 Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), the rezoning of Downtown Brooklyn anticipated the construction of 4.6 million square feet of office space, about 850,000 square feet of retail space and approximately 1,000 units of housing by 2014. Yet, despite the recent announcement of a 420,000 square-foot office building at 420 Albee Square and the commitment by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) to create additional opportunities for companies that want to relocate in the neighborhood, only 1.3 million square feet of commercial property has been developed — 3.3 million square feet less than had been anticipated. There are more than 11,000 units of housing that have been developed or are in the process of development — compared with 979 units of housing that were expected in the Downtown Brooklyn Plan. In addition, 1,700 hotel rooms have been constructed in the neighborhood — 300 more than anticipated.
As a result of increased residential rather than commercial development in the neighborhood, Borough President Adams found the needs of neighborhood residents to be different from the needs anticipated in the Downtown Brooklyn Plan. The public schools to which most local parents send their children have each experienced increases in enrollment; for example, PS 261 Philip Livingston currently exceeds its capacity by 15 percent. In addition, the number of riders travelling through area subway stations has increased more rapidly than in other parts of New York City, an increase of 30 percent from 2002 to 2014 compared with a 24 percent increase system-wide.
In addition to investigating the need for a Zoning Text Amendment, Borough President Adams recommended EDC and the New York City Department of City Planning (DCP) convene a task force to revisit infrastructure needs, including a fully built-out Brooklyn Strand, additional transit options, safer pedestrian and cycling connections, as well as improved access to health care facilities. To free up commercial space in Downtown Brooklyn, he reiterated his proposal to relocate government agency functions to sites such as Broadway Junction, in addition to calling for EDC to fast-track its Request for Proposals (RFP) to build additional commercial space in the neighborhood. He also called for expanding affordable housing opportunities, recommending the linking of parking reduction to use of the voluntary affordable housing bonus, as well as the mapping of remaining areas for use of that bonus. Additionally, following the recent announcement by the New York City Department of Education (DOE) of the inclusion of more than 3,000 new seats in the School Construction Authority (SCA’s) updated capital plan, a positive response to Borough President Adams’s letter to SCA President Lorraine Grillo last December, he expressed the need to work in partnership with local stakeholders and the DOE to appropriately locate the additional school sites and accompanying influx of students.
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- WHAT’S GOING ON - February 2, 2017
- Coaches’ Corner - February 2, 2017
- Kate Clifford Larson on the New Tubman Photo:“Yes! It’s Real!” - February 2, 2017
Antes da informação, eu preciso descobrir que você sabe fazer ou que estaria disposto a fazer, estar supra
de 45 e não ter conhecimento em informática não impede ninguém
de fazer nada.
As an ever-expanding service, Tamborrel needed a site to
position and its needs in respect in the Houston real estate marketplace.
Waay cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing thjs post
plus the rest of the site is also really good.
Hi there, always i used to check web site posts here in the early hours in the dawn, since i like to find out more and more.
Thanks a ton for sharing your excellent web-site. http://Pagebin.com/DiiO99nw
Conclusion-Buy this style of Samsung cellphone and carry the
most recent trend along with you wherever you go.
On the whole the display is impressive for the both screens regarding colors, performance and visibility.
Then, there is certainly Black – Berry Hub which can be one stop place made for bringing your entire communication need at
one place.
Acompanhante desde Exoneração de Marca Sem Laser traz determinado estratégia 100% Intrínseco com
relação a vosmecê deduzir sua marca logo que geração, nem aguentar desgraça e
também gastando ética insuficientemente. http://Www.Alternativecurescancer.com/member.php?action=profile&uid=54337
This design is spectacular! You most certainly know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
CatSure is a meals complement made by Pet Ag for mature cats, seven years and up, just like PediaSure for kids and EnSure for adult humans.
It’s nearly impossible to find educated people in this particular topic, however, you seem like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
インモラルラヴァーズもアリだけど、すごく面白いスゲーエロい大人向け漫画が引っかかってきたーっ！出会えてよかった！
Będziemy mieć dla was coś dużego, co zapewne zainteresuje tych, których po prostu nie stać obecnie na wyjazd do UK … Ale tym innym razem!
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to your blog
before but after looking at many of the articles I realized it’s
new to me. Regardless, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!
The sites unique stories from bloggers and the honestbaby community are honest,
as well as hilarious. Sunday edition of a daily punjabi newspaper may have coupons
and comics. Of late, however, the government has put down strict norms on felling trees.
It’s an awesome piece of writing designed for all the internet users; they will get advantage from it I am sure.
What’s up to all, it’s genuinely a good for me to pay a quick visit this web site, it includes valuable Information.
Along with the car sales, the Japanese used car sellers also supply the dismantled parts of the vehicles in cube containers of size 20ft or 40 ft. So, you are not required to move from one dealer to another for ideal model. Listed here are some interesting facts about Mercedes-Benz.
Hey there are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get
started and create my own. Do you require any html
coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
Excellent blog post. I absolutely appreciate this website.
Keep it up!
I have been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.|
I couldn’t resist commenting. Exceptionally well written!|
I’ll right away take hold of your rss feed as I can not to find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me understand so that I could subscribe. Thanks.|
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or suggestions. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!|
It is perfect time to make some plans for the long run and it is time to be happy. I’ve learn this post and if I may just I wish to counsel you few attention-grabbing issues or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I wish to learn even more issues about it!|
I have been browsing on-line greater than three hours nowadays, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is beautiful value enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made good content material as you did, the net will probably be much more helpful than ever before.|
Ahaa, its pleasant conversation concerning this paragraph at this place at this weblog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting here.|
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet people, its really really fastidious article on building up new blog.|
Wow, this paragraph is good, my sister is analyzing these kinds of things, therefore I am going to tell her.|
bookmarked!!, I love your blog!|
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and also the rest of the website is extremely good.|
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will come back once again since I book marked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.|
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance. I must say that you’ve done a awesome job with this. Additionally, the blog loads very fast for me on Safari. Outstanding Blog!|
These are in fact wonderful ideas in concerning blogging. You have touched some fastidious points here. Any way keep up wrinting.|
I love what you guys are usually up too. This sort of clever work and coverage! Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve included you guys to my blogroll.|
Hey! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Exceptional blog and excellent style and design.|
I really like what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever work and reporting! Keep up the great works guys I’ve added you guys to our blogroll.|
Hi would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a difficult time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|
Hi there would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a reasonable price? Thank you, I appreciate it!|
I love it when people come together and share ideas. Great website, keep it up!|
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?|
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Safari. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Cheers|
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Take care! Where are your contact details though?|
It’s very effortless to find out any matter on web as compared to books, as I found this piece of writing at this web page.|
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.|
Hello! I’ve been reading your weblog for a long time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas Tx! Just wanted to mention keep up the great job!|
Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, wonderful blog!|
Its like you learn my mind! You seem to understand a lot about this, like you wrote the guide in it or something. I feel that you simply could do with some percent to pressure the message home a bit, but other than that, that is great blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.|
I visited various websites except the audio quality for audio songs present at this web page is actually wonderful.|
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.|
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular article! It’s the little changes which will make the most important changes. Thanks for sharing!|
I really love your website.. Very nice colors & theme. Did you develop this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m wanting to create my very own website and want to know where you got this from or what the theme is called. Many thanks!|
Hi there! This article couldn’t be written much better! Reading through this article reminds me of my previous roommate! He constantly kept talking about this. I’ll forward this post to him. Pretty sure he will have a great read. Thank you for sharing!|
Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!|
There’s certainly a great deal to learn about this topic. I love all the points you’ve made.|
You have made some good points there. I checked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.|
Hi, I check your new stuff daily. Your writing style is awesome, keep doing what you’re doing!|
I simply couldn’t leave your site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard information a person provide for your visitors? Is gonna be again frequently to check up on new posts|
I needed to thank you for this very good read!! I certainly enjoyed every bit of it. I have got you book-marked to check out new things you post…|
Hi there, just wanted to mention, I liked this article. It was practical. Keep on posting!|
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.|
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s content everyday along with a mug of coffee.|
I constantly emailed this website post page to all my contacts, since if like to read it next my links will too.|
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on various websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform. I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!|
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web site before but after looking at some of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m certainly happy I discovered it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back often!|
Great article! This is the type of info that should be shared around the internet. Disgrace on the seek engines for not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and discuss with my web site . Thank you =)|
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.|
Hello there, I believe your blog may be having web browser compatibility problems. Whenever I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in IE, it’s got some overlapping issues. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Aside from that, excellent site!|
A person essentially lend a hand to make severely articles I’d state. That is the first time I frequented your web page and to this point? I surprised with the research you made to make this particular post extraordinary. Wonderful activity!|
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I in finding It truly helpful & it helped me out much. I’m hoping to present something again and aid others such as you helped me.|
Howdy! I simply wish to offer you a big thumbs up for your great information you have got here on this post. I’ll be returning to your site for more soon.|
I all the time used to study post in news papers but now as I am a user of internet so from now I am using net for articles, thanks to web.|
Your mode of explaining everything in this paragraph is genuinely pleasant, all can easily know it, Thanks a lot.|
Hello there, I discovered your site by means of Google at the same time as searching for a comparable topic, your site came up, it seems to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply become aware of your weblog thru Google, and located that it’s truly informative. I am going to be careful for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you proceed this in future. A lot of other folks will be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!|
I am curious to find out what blog system you’re using? I’m having some small security issues with my latest site and I’d like to find something more risk-free. Do you have any recommendations?|
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one these days.|
I’m extremely impressed with your writing abilities and also with the layout for your blog. Is that this a paid subject matter or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice high quality writing, it’s rare to look a nice weblog like this one these days..|
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem along with your website in web explorer, may test this? IE nonetheless is the market leader and a large section of folks will leave out your magnificent writing because of this problem.|
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this information for my mission.|
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my weblog so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of\
This piece of writing will assist the internet people for creating new webpage or even a blog from start to end.
There are many on-line shops that offer amazing presents for people who store with them as they worth their clients.
Conquanto, um produto continuamente é possível que dirigir-se com defeito de fábrica, seja ele vendido no Brasil ou no Paraguai.
What’s up, I want to subscribe for this web site to obtain most up-to-date updates, so where can i do it please help out.
Ahaa, its fastidious conversation concerning this post at this place at this website, I have read all that, so now me also commenting here.
But I am not ready to jump on board with glorifying them.
Bringing a thin but impressive portfolio, she applied
for the position of staff photographer for Rolling Stone, a relatively new music magazine.
She then used and increased her fame by posing on magazine covers, giving interviews and guest appearing in shows.
With breath-taking scenery on your doorstep, you’ll never tire of waking up in Gatebeck Holiday Park.
Apik penari
Kapanlagi.Com
KAPANLAGI.COM
The user interface really feels more user-friendly and eye-catching as well. This mobile handset is sold with Nokia S40 6th edition graphical graphical user interface and thorough support for the Ovi service. If you should require more storage than this, you might be interested in the i – Phone 4S 32 GB which includes double internal storage.
In this article we will discuss the salient elements of information technology that has introduced the new ideas and helped in flourishing the business at great extent. Given the varying nature of hosts and control panels, we cannot give you a specific course of action to take on how to get to where you need to be to change your file permissions, but you’ll see something with check boxes with options such as, “r-w-x” or be asked to enter a CHMOD value. There are several ways of online business promotions.
Comme il est curieux. 🙂
anchorMi
Good site you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find quality writing like yours nowadays. I honestly appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!