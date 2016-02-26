TO ADDRESS DEVELOPMENT IMBALANCE, BOROUGH PRESIDENT CALLS FOR REINVESTMENT IN CORE INFRASTRUCTURE, EXPANSION OF OPPORTUNITIES FOR COMMERCIAL SPACE AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
BROOKLYN, NY, February 22, 2016: Today, Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams released “A Decade Later in Downtown Brooklyn”, a report analyzing the impact of the Downtown Brooklyn Plan, a rezoning initiated in 2004 by the Bloomberg Administration. The analysis, which can be accessed at brooklyn-usa.org, shows that the effort, which was intended to reinforce the position of the neighborhood as a regional central business district as well as to strengthen the local job base, has contributed to a dramatic increase in residential rather than commercial development, straining the capacity of currently existing infrastructure. While underscoring the successes of the rezoning, including the billions of dollars in private sector investment that the plan helped leverage, Borough President Adams detailed his recommendations for the city to consider a Zoning Text Amendment that will encourage the development of commercial properties in Downtown Brooklyn, as well as measures that will revisit infrastructure needs in the rezoned area and expand opportunities for developing commercial space and affordable housing in the neighborhood.
“In many ways, the [2004] rezoning was a success…[but] unfortunately, much of the premise for the rezoning has not been met, namely making Downtown Brooklyn a 21st century business and commercial district,” wrote Borough President Adams in his report. “Downtown Brooklyn is bearing a burden of unanticipated new residential development without a comparable level of infrastructure to sustainably support a growing 24-hour community. The gap between what was assumed for the 2004 analysis and what has been developed warrants a fresh look at how to accommodate past and future growth and direct necessary capital budget investment.”
According to Borough President Adams’s review of the Special Downtown Brooklyn Development District’s (SDBD) 2004 Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), the rezoning of Downtown Brooklyn anticipated the construction of 4.6 million square feet of office space, about 850,000 square feet of retail space and approximately 1,000 units of housing by 2014. Yet, despite the recent announcement of a 420,000 square-foot office building at 420 Albee Square and the commitment by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) to create additional opportunities for companies that want to relocate in the neighborhood, only 1.3 million square feet of commercial property has been developed — 3.3 million square feet less than had been anticipated. There are more than 11,000 units of housing that have been developed or are in the process of development — compared with 979 units of housing that were expected in the Downtown Brooklyn Plan. In addition, 1,700 hotel rooms have been constructed in the neighborhood — 300 more than anticipated.
As a result of increased residential rather than commercial development in the neighborhood, Borough President Adams found the needs of neighborhood residents to be different from the needs anticipated in the Downtown Brooklyn Plan. The public schools to which most local parents send their children have each experienced increases in enrollment; for example, PS 261 Philip Livingston currently exceeds its capacity by 15 percent. In addition, the number of riders travelling through area subway stations has increased more rapidly than in other parts of New York City, an increase of 30 percent from 2002 to 2014 compared with a 24 percent increase system-wide.
In addition to investigating the need for a Zoning Text Amendment, Borough President Adams recommended EDC and the New York City Department of City Planning (DCP) convene a task force to revisit infrastructure needs, including a fully built-out Brooklyn Strand, additional transit options, safer pedestrian and cycling connections, as well as improved access to health care facilities. To free up commercial space in Downtown Brooklyn, he reiterated his proposal to relocate government agency functions to sites such as Broadway Junction, in addition to calling for EDC to fast-track its Request for Proposals (RFP) to build additional commercial space in the neighborhood. He also called for expanding affordable housing opportunities, recommending the linking of parking reduction to use of the voluntary affordable housing bonus, as well as the mapping of remaining areas for use of that bonus. Additionally, following the recent announcement by the New York City Department of Education (DOE) of the inclusion of more than 3,000 new seats in the School Construction Authority (SCA’s) updated capital plan, a positive response to Borough President Adams’s letter to SCA President Lorraine Grillo last December, he expressed the need to work in partnership with local stakeholders and the DOE to appropriately locate the additional school sites and accompanying influx of students.
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- WHAT’S GOING ON - February 2, 2017
- Coaches’ Corner - February 2, 2017
- Kate Clifford Larson on the New Tubman Photo:“Yes! It’s Real!” - February 2, 2017
Because maple has a tight, closed grain and the light colour is very good for drawer boxes.
We search the marketplace and also utilize our location as preferred
brokers to resource you the least expensive, most detailed courier insurance bargains.
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you are a great
author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and will come back someday.
I want to encourage you to continue your great job, have a nice weekend!
Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to create a superb
article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and don’t seem to
get nearly anything done.
Hello! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this article to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!
The following Binary Options brokers have a range of different
banking choices that permit UK based traders to have access to low expense deposit and withdrawals.
Yet it’s not just specialist hauliers that can take advantage of goods shed in transit insurance policy.
I visited various sites however the audio feature for audio songs current at
this site is in fact marvelous.
Hi there colleagues, its great article concerning
teachingand completely defined, keep it up all the time.
My husband sprang the news to me final night time that we are having a bunch of friends over for the Super Bowl!!
Its not my first time to visit this site, i am visiting this web site dailly and obtain pleasant data from here daily.
Thanks in favor of sharing such a fastidious thinking, article is pleasant, thats why i have
read it completely
Pretty element of content. I just stumbled upon your site and
in accession capital to say that I acquire in fact
enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds
or even I success you get entry to consistently quickly.
eaach time i used to read smaller articles or reviews that as well clkear
their motive, and that is also happening with this article which I am redading now.
Incredible points. Great arguments. Keep up the good spirit.
En Desatascos Valdemoro nos dedicamos a realizar todo tipo
de desatrancos y desatascos de tuberías, fosas sépticas, llenado y vaciado de piscinas, problemas de
fontanería menores… Si te surge algún problema llámanos cuanto antes y te daremos una solución ajustada en tiempo y
precio.
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
It is really a reat and useful piece of info. I’m glad that you just shared this helpful information with us.
Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I’ve been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did,
the net will be much more useful than ever before.|
I could not resist commenting. Perfectly written!|
I’ll immediately take hold of your rss feed as I can not in finding
your email subscription link or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Kindly let me recognise in order that I may subscribe.
Thanks.|
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some
interesting things or suggestions. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this
article. I desire to read even more things about it!|
It is perfect time to make a few plans for the longer term
and it’s time to be happy. I’ve learn this put up
and if I may just I desire to recommend you some attention-grabbing
issues or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring
to this article. I want to learn even more things about it!|
I’ve been surfing online greater than 3 hours nowadays, but I
never discovered any fascinating article like yours.
It is beautiful worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made just
right content as you did, the internet will
be much more useful than ever before.|
Ahaa, its fastidious conversation regarding this post here
at this web site, I have read all that, so now me also commenting here.|
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet users, its
really really fastidious piece of writing on building up new website.|
Wow, this paragraph is nice, my sister is analyzing such things, so
I am going to let know her.|
Saved as a favorite, I like your blog!|
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post
plus the rest of the website is also really good.|
Hi, I do think this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will revisit yet again since i have saved as a favorite it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.|
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to
get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appeal.
I must say that you’ve done a great job with this. Also, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Chrome.
Superb Blog!|
These are really wonderful ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some pleasant factors here.
Any way keep up wrinting.|
I really like what you guys are usually up too. This sort of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my own blogroll.|
Howdy! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to take a look.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be
tweeting this to my followers! Wonderful blog and brilliant design.|
Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too. This sort of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the good works guys I’ve incorporated you guys
to blogroll.|
Hi there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m going to start my own blog in the near
future but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|
Howdy would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must
say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good hosting
provider at a honest price? Kudos, I appreciate it!|
Everyone loves it when individuals get together and share
thoughts. Great blog, continue the good work!|
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?|
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or
something to do with browser compatibility but I
figured I’d post to let you know. The design look great though!
Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Kudos|
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Thank you! Exactly where are your contact
details though?|
It’s very straightforward to find out any matter on web as compared to
textbooks, as I found this paragraph at this site.|
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.
I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.|
Hola! I’ve been reading your blog for some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give
you a shout out from Porter Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up
the good work!|
Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored at work so I decided
to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I really like the knowledge you present here and can’t
wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick
your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..
Anyhow, fantastic site!|
Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to understand a lot approximately this, such as you wrote the e book in it or something.
I think that you simply could do with some % to drive the message house a little bit, but instead of that,
this is magnificent blog. A great read. I’ll definitely be back.|
I visited various sites however the audio feature for audio songs current at this web
page is actually marvelous.|
Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a
lot of spam comments? If so how do you prevent
it, any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any help is very much appreciated.|
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular post!
It’s the little changes that will make the most significant changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!|
I absolutely love your site.. Great colors & theme.
Did you make this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying to create my own personal blog and want
to find out where you got this from or what the theme is called.
Thank you!|
Howdy! This post couldn’t be written any better! Going through this post reminds me
of my previous roommate! He constantly kept talking about this.
I most certainly will send this article to him. Pretty sure
he’s going to have a great read. Thanks for sharing!|
Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a entirely different subject but it has
pretty much the same layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!|
There’s certainly a great deal to learn about this issue. I love
all the points you made.|
You’ve made some really good points there. I checked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views
on this site.|
Hi, I log on to your blogs on a regular basis.
Your humoristic style is witty, keep up the good
work!|
I just could not go away your website before suggesting that
I extremely enjoyed the usual info a person supply to your visitors?
Is gonna be back continuously to check up on new posts|
I needed to thank you for this great read!! I absolutely enjoyed every
little bit of it. I have got you bookmarked to check
out new stuff you post…|
Hello, just wanted to tell you, I loved this article.
It was funny. Keep on posting!|
Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your article post. I like to write a
little comment to support you.|
I always spent my half an hour to read this
weblog’s content everyday along with a cup of coffee.|
I all the time emailed this weblog post page to all my associates, because if like to read it after that my friends will too.|
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of
the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of
websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to
another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
Any help would be really appreciated!|
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before but after browsing through a few of
the articles I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless,
I’m certainly delighted I came across it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back frequently!|
Wonderful work! This is the type of info that are supposed to be shared around the net.
Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this publish upper!
Come on over and visit my web site . Thanks =)|
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board
and I find It really useful & it helped me out much.
I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.|
Greetings, I think your website could be having internet browser compatibility issues.
Whenever I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in Internet Explorer,
it has some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
Aside from that, fantastic website!|
A person essentially assist to make significantly
posts I’d state. This is the very first time I frequented your
website page and to this point? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this particular submit
incredible. Magnificent job!|
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it
helped me out much. I hope to present one thing again and help
others like you aided me.|
Howdy! I just would like to offer you a big thumbs up for
your great information you have got here on this post.
I will be returning to your site for more soon.|
I always used to read article in news papers but now as I am a user of net thus from now I am using net for
articles, thanks to web.|
Your method of explaining everything in this paragraph is really fastidious, every
one be able to simply be aware of it, Thanks a lot.|
Hi there, I discovered your site by means of Google even as searching for a comparable subject, your site came up, it seems to be good.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just become aware of your blog via Google, and located that
it’s truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.
I’ll appreciate in the event you continue this in future.
Lots of people will probably be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!|
I’m curious to find out what blog system you are using?
I’m experiencing some minor security problems with my latest site and I would like to find something more
risk-free. Do you have any suggestions?|
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as
with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme
or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing,
it is rare to see a nice blog like this one these days.|
I’m extremely impressed together with your writing talents as well as with the structure on your weblog.
Is that this a paid subject matter or did you modify
it your self? Anyway stay up the nice quality writing,
it is uncommon to peer a nice blog like this one nowadays..|
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue with your web site in internet explorer,
may test this? IE still is the marketplace leader and a huge part of folks
will miss your magnificent writing due to this problem.|
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this information for my
mission.|
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came to
“return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to improve my web site!I
suppose its ok to use {some of|a few\
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
http://Isat.info/garcinia191553
Link exchange is nothing else but it is just placing the other person’s blog link on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do similar
for you.