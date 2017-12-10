BP Adams on the Passing of Golden Krust Founder Lowell Hawthorne 

“Brooklyn mourns the tragic loss of Lowell Hawthorne, founder and CEO of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill and a true icon in our Caribbean-American community. Lowell was a friend to me and tens of thousands of New Yorkers, serving as an inspiration to entrepreneurs of color in the example of his own immigrant story. Through the humble Jamaican patty, he introduced Caribbean culture to people across America. I send my support to Lowell’s family at this difficult time.

“As we try to comprehend this painful loss, we reflect on the importance of community and support networks to help handle life’s difficult challenges. In this holiday season, which can be a silent struggle for many among us, I ask those in need to reach out and speak out if and when they have personal pain, including by calling (888) NYC-WELL for free, confidential assistance. None of us are alone.”