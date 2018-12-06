BP Adams, Cornegy Call on Feds to Investigate City’s TPT Program

Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams and City Council Member Robert Cornegy, Jr. (D-Bedford-Stuyvesant, Northern Crown Heights), the chair of the council’s Committee on Housing and Buildings, today called for a full-scale forensic audit and investigation on the federal, state, and city levels into the issue of deed fraud in the borough of Brooklyn, including the role that the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development’s Third Party Transfer (TPT) program.

The TPT program has been the subject of an evolving series of KCP stories documenting how the program has taken a number of black and brown properties that are fully owned and paid for with no mortgage. The series has also questioned the state judiciary system, and how only three judges oversee almost all of the foreclosure cases.

In letters Adams and Cornegy sent last week to United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Richard P. Donoghue, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey S. Berman, New York State Attorney General Barbara Underwood, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, and Public Advocate Letitia James, the lawmakers additionally asked for partnership with the City Council to enact a temporary moratorium on TPT seizures and other foreclosures in Brooklyn such as to ensure no illegal activity is occurring.

