BROOKLYN, NY, August 25, 2016

Today, Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams and the Brooklyn Arts Council (BAC) encouraged the borough’s small local cultural organizations through the second annual Destination>Brooklyn mini-grant program. Funded by Borough President Adams and NYC & Company Foundation, Destination>Brooklyn makes $1,500 awards available for the creation, production, and distribution of print promotional materials that represent the organization’s artistic and cultural activities, with an emphasis on borough tourism. In the last two years, $73,500 in mini-grants have been awarded to 49 local cultural organizations in more than a dozen neighborhoods across Brooklyn, which has led to the production of more than 165,000 pieces of marketing materials. Applications are now open and will be accepted at brooklynartscouncil.org through Wednesday, September 21st.

“Destination>Brooklyn is a vehicle for communicating the cultural bounty of our borough far and wide, showcasing the small local arts groups that give our communities character and help define the world-famous Brooklyn brand,” said Borough President Adams. “Through the valued partnership of BAC and the NYC & Company Foundation, these grants make it possible to push cultural tourism forward in neighborhoods from Clinton Hill to Coney Island, including for residents that are looking to discover some of the artistic treasures in their own backyards.”

“BAC is proud to roll out a new season of Destination > Brooklyn support for cultural organizations from every Brooklyn ZIP code,” said Charlotte A. Cohen, executive director of BAC. “These grants are vital to the development and sustainability of the artists and cultural groups who engage with our communities in ways that are critically needed in our borough today. Print promotional materials are integral to bringing our artists’ and cultural organizations’ work to the public. These materials build awareness of the incredible cultural spirit in our borough. They help foster Brooklyn’s tourism and creative economy by showcasing the wealth of great works and performances that take place here every day. We are so proud to partner with Borough President Adams and NYC & Company Foundation to offer this support to Brooklyn artists.”

“NYC & Company Foundation is proud to partner with Borough President Adams in helping to support some of Brooklyn’s most interesting, innovative cultural organizations,” said Fred Dixon, president of the NYC & Company Foundation. “Cultural diversity and vibrancy makes Brooklyn a wonderful place for New Yorkers to call home, and a wonderful place for visitors to explore.”