BERNARD WHITE SPEAKS OUT ON BLACK NEWS IN THE ERA OF TRUMP

This Saturday, October 28

Broadcaster Bernard White returns to NY to speak on the “Trumpout of Black News”, critical Black stories that are being ignored. Also, CEMOTAP Co-Chair Dr. James McIntosh will join Bernard and give a report on the recent “Duty to Warn” meeting in NY and a dozen other cities in NY to discuss the next steps in the “Duty to Warn” actions of 66,000 psychiatrists, psychologists and mental health professionals who have signed a petition declaring Trump mentally unfit. Admission is free. Information: 347-907-0629