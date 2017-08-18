Ben Carson: Too Much Being Made About “Squabble” in Charlottesville

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson comments on the violence in Charlottesville, Va. during a news conference on Monday, Aug. 14 at the Livingston Parish News Office in Denham Springs.

“We’re spending more time fighting each other when there are real enemies in this world who are acquiring the means to destroy us. And we’re being distracted and fighting ourselves while this is going on. The people have got to be smarter than this. I think the people are, it’s the media. We all have to recognize there are other things that are important and don’t get caught up in these little squabbles. Blow them out of proportion and spend all of the time talking about them.

Obviously, when the president talks about the fact that hatred and bigotry are unacceptable…do you think he meant hatred and bigotry are unacceptable except by white supremacist and neo-Nazis? No. We have got to begin to think more logically and stop trying to stir up controversy and start concentrating on the issue that really threatens us, our future and our children.”