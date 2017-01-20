Bedford Armory will be a Win for Crown Heights

By Geoffrey Davis, Frank Johnson, Carlton Screen, Ty Grant and Dario Trujillo
The Crown Heights community is in desperate need of quality recreational facilities for youth sports leagues, senior activities and other neighborhood-based programming. While other more affluent communities have had access to many of these facilities for decades, we have been struggling to find adequate recreational space for far too long.
That is why we and so many other Crown Heights residents and stakeholders strongly support the city’s plan to provide new recreational facilities as part of the redevelopment of the Bedford-Union Armory. While we greatly respect the local elected officials who recently weighed in on the project, we disagree with their claim that this planned rec center is a “Trojan horse” and we hope these elected officials will take the time to gather more community feedback regarding our support for this development.
The recreational facility proposed for the armory will include three multisport courts, three hardwood basketball courts, an indoor athletic field and a 25-meter competitive swimming pool. These are exactly the kind of resources needed for young people in Crown Heights – especially youth basketball and soccer leagues who simply cannot find the same kind of quality practice space enjoyed by the counterparts in other parts of Brooklyn and the city at large. Seniors in our community will also greatly benefit from quality athletic space for exercise and other wellness programs.
We also know that, unfortunately, many of Crown Heights’ local public schools in District 17 have had no choice but to use cafeterias, auditoriums and other inadequate spaces for school athletic programs. Providing real sports facilities at the armory would be a game-changer for these schools, especially because the planned pool is the proper size for athletic competition.
Additionally, we cannot overstate the value of these resources in efforts to decrease violence in Crown Heights. It is a sad reality that too many young people in our community fall victim to violence because they do not have a safe place to gather and play sports, especially with regard to after-school programming. By bringing these facilities to the armory, we can provide Crown Heights with a powerful new tool for keeping young people safe and empowering them to succeed in athletics and education.
Most importantly, the city has committed to ensuring that community members are able to utilize these recreational facilities at discounted rates at any time. The operator of the space will be required to partner local organizations and nonprofit groups that provide the kind of sports and community programming that will take place there.
While we understand the concerns raised by some of our local elected officials, it is our sincere hope that they will consider meeting with us and others in our community who support new recreational facilities at the armory because of the powerfully positive impact they will have. When our community voices are heard, we are confident that we will succeed in bringing this much-needed resource to Crown Heights and strengthening our community for generations to come.
Geoffrey Davis represents the James E. Davis Stop The Violence Foundation; Frank Johnson represents the Ice Tea Youth Development Program; Carlton Screen represents The Flatbush Youth Association, Inc.; Ty Grant represents Team First, Inc.; and Dario Trujillo represents the Central Brooklyn Soccer Club.
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- JAMES MORTIMER –June 29, 1941 – January 21, 2017 - January 26, 2017
- The Shame of Black America Isn’t that Black Boys Can’t Read; The Shame Is that Black America Does Little to Help Them Learn to Read! - January 26, 2017
- WHAT’S GOING ON - January 26, 2017
Furthermore, you have to guarantee that the policy you get covers goods in transit.
Why you must fly it: On very first inspection, the Imperial Courier feels like an odd little ship.
Your kids are going to love this game just as you might have enjoyed in your childhood.
The HD Collection will be available for both Xbox 360 and Play – Station 3.
This is the case for many tattoo enthusiasts who jumps into one without putting in much thought.
Our quote system finds the most affordable policy from
our panel of expert courier van insurance coverage suppliers.
Completely Thorough Cover From third party just to fully detailed
cover, we will guarantee you have the best cover in place.
All of us understand insurance policy could be pricey,
and van insurance for messengers can be especially costly as a result
of the nature of the work messengers do.
Do not lose time viewing your troubling or very own whether you have
the right insurance coverage or not.
Law essays are meant to be clear without any traces of
vagueness and ensuring clarity of the content. counselling department team and a dissertation writing consultant.
This book will show you how to harness the power of “NO.
We commonly sell items such as one or two tyres from one fitting bay to another due to the fact that they have
a client hesitating.
The game also features – extensive horizon of Zenonia,
four distinct classes, improved chacter customization, and more.
This is a perfect option for those who look for a hard action RPG games.
If you have enthusiasm you’re sending a signal to everyone that it’s OK to have fun.
Monetary fraud is often deemed a victimless criminal offense
since, inevitably, it’s only big firms bearing the expense, not
individuals.
It sold to a person that received it and also viewed the
$35 price tag on it. I understood that I ought to have removed it!
Company interruption insurance coverage covers your retail company
against losses sustained adhering to a loss
which is covered by your office insurance policy.
of course like your website but you need to test thee spelling on several of your posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very
troublesome too tell the reality nevertheless I’ll certainly come
back again.
We understand baseball athletic shoes in the area of consultant don continues to be the most popular sneaker money across borders, while others into the NFL musicians
fatigue hockey proper footwear mate straightaway, except considering the basketball the game intensity, a lot more specialist
place. But yet off field, you’ll be able to cover up
for your extra token_sinlow_type particularly the passion for football comfortable
shoes. To sign up contained in this year’s ultra stadium eventual 3 competitors in a great many case devotee, fight nearly everybody to
teach stream sneakers among the ways easement, the actual
recent 2 bottle AJ and in addition reputation actually so-due, in addition to
that, Rose3.5, “apply” and different workouts athletic shoes are generally the particular hockey it otc ways.
If you have two or three motorists, then you will require an individual
plan for all them.
Our professionals are experienced in giving
insurance for all products and goods, from electric equipment to commercial equipment.
You may choose to acquire an insurance coverage policy for a
certain consignment if you do not export usually.
Responsibility is limited to the price incurred by the insured to re-create the damaged
or ruined documents from duplicates.
Any kind of business that carries items in a van or auto whether the products come from business or a client.
Our GIT policy for messengers could provide pay for around ₤ 50,000 items in transit amount insured.
You need to obtain the money you put into delivery as well as
little dealing with few to cover shipping confirmation is not unreasonable.
In between bikes, car share, and also transportation, and most
likely package deal shipment, people do it, but
it isn’t easy.
bookmarked!!, I love your site!
If you deliver goods outside the UK, make sure the plan you pick will still cover you abroad.
We provide comprehensive, third party fire as well as burglary as
well as 3rd party simply pay for advertisement and also private vans.
It is developed to guarantee both the motorist, the automobile and even the items they lug.
Freight Responsibility phrasings could be laden with risk for the unskilled or unwary operator.