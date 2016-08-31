“An overflow crowd of Bed-Stuy residents packed the community room at Restoration Plaza on Monday. They gave an earful to Department of Homeless Services (DHS) and city officials who held a “listening session” on neighborhood concerns regarding the proposed shelter

By Kings County Politics

Bedford-Stuyvesant’s District 16 and Brownsville’s District 23 were the top two school districts in Brooklyn in the school year 2014-15 with homeless students, which contributed to lower test scores and higher dropout rates in those neighborhoods, according to a study the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness (ICPH) released last week.

Overall, the study found that one out of every eight children attending public school in SY 2014-15 experienced homelessness within the past five school years. It also gave a detailed picture of homeless students within the city’s educational system: where homeless students go to school, what kind of supports they might need, what their academic outcomes look like, what differences exist by the type of homelessness a student experiences and what the lasting impacts of homelessness are educationally—even after a student’s housing instability has ended.

In District 16, the study found one out of every five children, or 16%, were homeless and another 7% were formerly homeless, utilizing 274 shelter units and 16 family shelters. Of those living in shelters,54% had a chronic absenteeism rate as compared to 32% of their peers that were housed.

Additionally, only 11% percent of the homeless students passed the math proficiency tests for grades 3-8 and 14% percent passed the English exams. By contrast, 23% of the students in the district passed the math exams that came from homes that made enough money to not be eligible for a free lunch, and 26% passed the English exams.

District 15, covering Carroll Gardens, Park Slope and Sunset Park had the lowest amount of homeless students of the borough’s 12 school districts. They have both zero shelter units and zero family shelters. Of the four percent homeless in the district’s student population there is a 48% chronic absenteeism rate for those students living in shelters compared to an only 8% chronic absenteeism rate for those students in the district that live in homes not eligible for free lunches.

In both districts and overall, the study found the dropout rate of homeless students is about double that of their peers that come from stable housing. Similarly, the suspension rate for homeless students is about double that of students coming from a stable home.

The study comes as the de Blasio Administration has allocated $30 million in supports for students in temporary housing earlier this year to counteract the growing homeless numbers citywide. The money will pay for placement of social workers in schools along with new school-based health centers in schools with high homeless populations. The allocation will also cover the hiring of attendance teachers and literacy coaches in family shelters across the city.

“Students in temporary housing are among our most vulnerable populations, and we are dedicated to ensuring they receive the same equitable and excellent education as their permanently housed peers,” Toya Holness, a spokeswoman for the Department of Education, told reporters in a statement.

The ICPH is an independent nonprofit public policy analysis and research organization based in New York City. The institute disseminates their findings to policymakers at all levels of government, colleagues in the research community, advocates and educators to promote a robust, evidenced-based dialogue and positively influence services and policy toward homeless families.

 

admin

Latest posts by admin (see all)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

879 COMMENTS

  4. You’re also often paid for damages that increase from your typical business activities,
    such as motor vehicle accidents when you’re a messenger.

  6. 1960’s: Floral prints were no stranger to the 1960’s, and this Riki
    Rosetta Alexandra clutch utilizes the floral effect in a unique way.
    Accessorizing oneself is a great characteristic of every woman. This high-end Italian fashion label, led by head designer Miuccia Prada, operates
    boutiques in 10 U.

  7. I’m amazed, I must say. Rarely do I come across a
    blog that’s equally educative and interesting, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head.
    The problem is something that not enough folks are
    speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very happy I came across this during my hunt for
    something relating to this.

  10. I’m just commenting to let you be aware of of the fantastic encounter our girl developed checking
    the blog. She realized lots of pieces, including what it is like to possess a marvelous helping mindset to make other folks
    very easily fully understand several multifaceted issues.

    You actually surpassed our own expected results. I appreciate you for churning out such effective, trustworthy, informative and as
    well as easy tips about the topic to Jane.

  12. Thank you for your blog post. Jones and I happen to be saving for just a
    new ebook on this subject and your writing has made us all to save money.
    Your ideas really solved all our concerns. In fact, greater than what we had thought of previous to the time we discovered your
    superb blog. I no longer nurture doubts and a troubled mind because you have really attended to each of our needs in this article.

    Thanks

  19. The Banc de Binary firm accepts various kinds of payment and deals
    can be made through various approaches, that include Cartebleue, Diners Club suitable,
    Skrill, Amex, MasterCard, Visa, Genius, or bank wire transfers.

  23. Thanks for all your valuable work on this web page. Debby takes pleasure in working on investigations and it’s simple to grasp why.
    I hear all relating to the lively means you make advantageous tips
    and tricks through this web site and recommend participation from other individuals on that subject matter plus our favorite child is certainly starting to learn a lot of things.

    Take advantage of the remaining portion of the new year.
    You have been performing a superb job.[X-N-E-W-L-I-N-S-P-I-N-X]I’m
    really impressed along with your writing talents and also with the format in your weblog.
    Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
    Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it is rare to peer a great weblog like this one today.

  29. Thank you for the blog post. Thomas and I are already saving for a new book
    on this topic and your blog post has made us to save
    all of our money. Your thoughts really solved all our inquiries.
    In fact, greater than what we had acknowledged before we ran into your wonderful blog.
    We no longer have doubts plus a troubled mind because you have attended
    to our own needs above. Thanks

« Older Comments

LEAVE A REPLY