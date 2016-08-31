By Kings County Politics
Bedford-Stuyvesant’s District 16 and Brownsville’s District 23 were the top two school districts in Brooklyn in the school year 2014-15 with homeless students, which contributed to lower test scores and higher dropout rates in those neighborhoods, according to a study the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness (ICPH) released last week.
Overall, the study found that one out of every eight children attending public school in SY 2014-15 experienced homelessness within the past five school years. It also gave a detailed picture of homeless students within the city’s educational system: where homeless students go to school, what kind of supports they might need, what their academic outcomes look like, what differences exist by the type of homelessness a student experiences and what the lasting impacts of homelessness are educationally—even after a student’s housing instability has ended.
In District 16, the study found one out of every five children, or 16%, were homeless and another 7% were formerly homeless, utilizing 274 shelter units and 16 family shelters. Of those living in shelters,54% had a chronic absenteeism rate as compared to 32% of their peers that were housed.
Additionally, only 11% percent of the homeless students passed the math proficiency tests for grades 3-8 and 14% percent passed the English exams. By contrast, 23% of the students in the district passed the math exams that came from homes that made enough money to not be eligible for a free lunch, and 26% passed the English exams.
District 15, covering Carroll Gardens, Park Slope and Sunset Park had the lowest amount of homeless students of the borough’s 12 school districts. They have both zero shelter units and zero family shelters. Of the four percent homeless in the district’s student population there is a 48% chronic absenteeism rate for those students living in shelters compared to an only 8% chronic absenteeism rate for those students in the district that live in homes not eligible for free lunches.
In both districts and overall, the study found the dropout rate of homeless students is about double that of their peers that come from stable housing. Similarly, the suspension rate for homeless students is about double that of students coming from a stable home.
The study comes as the de Blasio Administration has allocated $30 million in supports for students in temporary housing earlier this year to counteract the growing homeless numbers citywide. The money will pay for placement of social workers in schools along with new school-based health centers in schools with high homeless populations. The allocation will also cover the hiring of attendance teachers and literacy coaches in family shelters across the city.
“Students in temporary housing are among our most vulnerable populations, and we are dedicated to ensuring they receive the same equitable and excellent education as their permanently housed peers,” Toya Holness, a spokeswoman for the Department of Education, told reporters in a statement.
The ICPH is an independent nonprofit public policy analysis and research organization based in New York City. The institute disseminates their findings to policymakers at all levels of government, colleagues in the research community, advocates and educators to promote a robust, evidenced-based dialogue and positively influence services and policy toward homeless families.
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- WHAT’S GOING ON - February 2, 2017
- Coaches’ Corner - February 2, 2017
- Kate Clifford Larson on the New Tubman Photo:“Yes! It’s Real!” - February 2, 2017
There are various types of plans, yet there are two main ones that you
should understand. The first one is an individual policy.
AA Company Insurance policy is organized by Automobile Organization Insurance coverage Services
Limited.
Com finalidade de que vossa mercê oferece ao animalzinho alguma coisa força ótimo contudo favorável, bem como claro suster bebedouro, alguma pessoa edícula, agrupamento
com o objetivo de desenvolver nem comedouro fincado à
geladeira. http://Skill-city.net.pl/wikimap/index.php?title=Hamster_Dicas_E_Dilig%C3%AAncias
With the perk of over HALF A CENTURY’ insurance policy encounter,
we have the knowledge and expertise to do the hard work for you rapidly.
Really, Kynect is paid for by insurance coverage business that sell plans in Kentucky.
This article is truly a fastidious one it helps new net visitors, who
are wishing in favor of blogging.
For the transportation aspect (all legs) the risk
lies in the UK as that is where the insured has its facility.
As a courier firm, you will not only should cover products en route,
but also the goods of the consumers.
Employers’ liability will certainly be offered to any sort of messenger that uses support
staff for their operation.
Loss of money insurance policy could protect versus loss of money from the facilities,
en route, and/or when burgled.
They are determined that cover remains in area also
if the various other car is without insurance – yet just when you remain in it.
We also are experts in offering courier insurance coverage for founded guilty motorists
and also those with bankruptcy/IVAs.
Please note: Goods en route insurance policy stands 24 hours a
day given your automobile is secured in a locked compound between the hours of 9pm and also 6am.
Now its $28 million yearly cost is covered by a fee on insurance firms, state officials claim.
GoSkippy Insurance is arranged as well as administered by
Eldon Insurance policy Solutions Limited, Registered in England and Wales (No.
We can provide you professional insight and a range of inexpensive solutions to satisfy your insurance
needs.
It is merely called messenger insurance, yet the function of this type of plan is to actually safeguard the
products that you are delivering.
We could supply couriers with ONE HUNDRED % all
dangers cover products en route insurance as well as liability insurance policy and van insurance coverage.
The Bangkok Post has actually explained the result of
Cyclone Lam as well as Cyclone Marcia as being a cyclone sandwich” shattering northern Australia.
An additional choice is to seek protection from companies that supply particular insurance coverage
for professions like pizza shipment.
When filling in our van insurance coverage quote form, you’ll be asked to select which course of usage you need.
You pay up front in instalments in planning for your eventual death considering that this is not an insurance coverage policy.
Let Company Choice Direct utilize our years of proficiency to discover the straight plan for you,
your operation, as well as your Clients.
If you are setting up or giving transport, we can aid you to organize insurance coverage
that caters for your contractual obligations.
Other little-known shipping companies used by Amazon – such as OnTrac
and also Eminence – have looked for independent professionals for work.
Third party only policies are the most inexpensive although
they supply very little pay for your own automobile.
We could give affordable cover for all types of messenger, from single declines to several decreases.
Numerous insurance coverage broker dealerships are
subject to the same sorts of government policy as normal broker suppliers.
If you wish to organize a quote for a Goods En route Insurance policy, please contact
us.